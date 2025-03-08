90 DAY FIANCÉ Rachel and Jon Walters divorced, share statements

The marriage between 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 2 stars Jon Walters and Rachel Walters is officially over. As you might expect, the couple haven’t remained amicable through the divorce process.

As Starcasm was the first to report, Rachel and Jon got married in Cornwall, England on May 31, 2018. The couple went through a very long, and very difficult process trying to get Jon a US visa, but their attempts failed.

In May of 2024, the couple announced they were officially breaking up. Here is an excerpt from Jon’s statement after the split:

Dear Friends It’s over I will not be joining Rachel and the girls in the USA. The future we wanted for so long isn’t the future we will have We knew before we started that it would be hard but we always had hope to keep us going when things got tough. Our situation is hopeless and I don’t know what the next chapter in our life will look like.

RACHEL AND JON WALTERS DIVORCE

According to court documents, Rachel Walters filed for divorce from Jon on December 19, 2024. A default judgment order and final decree of dissolution of marriage was entered on March 4, 2025.

Rachel broke the news to her TikTok and Instagram followers with a video posted on both social media platforms. “This is me speaking for me and I’M finally baaaaack!!” Rachel captioned her Instagram post. “Any ideas on a new Instagram name? 😊”

Below is Rachel’s video announcement followed by a transcript of what she had to say:

Okay everybody, I wanted to give you all an update on my current status or situation. As of the end of last month, I am officially divorced. Here’s the thing. John has had the paperwork since October and told me that he would sign it soon, but because of his work schedule he’s too busy. So by January, when I haven’t actually received any paperwork, I had a friend serve him in person at his house. That gave him 30 days to respond, or I move on with the divorce without him. Needless to say, I moved on without his signature, because he did not sign. Again. So anyway, I’m divorced. I have officially gone back to my maiden name, which I will do my best to not release. But yeah, this is me. Single as a Pringle and happier than ever. And also, to his new girlfriend. Just keep in mind, when you’re the background object in his videos, there’s a reason for that. If he posts things about you online and only tags you in it, there’s a reason for that. All of these things are for him, not for you. They should be for you. Maybe one day he’ll figure that out. Either way, not my problem. And to my amazing friend that did me the honors of going out of your way to search on the paperwork, you are my literal hero. You know who you are. I absolutely love you and thank you so much. And for anybody who is curious as to why I’m so excited to be divorced and back to my name again, maybe one day I’ll tell you. In the meantime, I know that a lot of you are hearing a one-sided story and all I have to say is: Don’t believe everything you hear. Bye!

Rachel also responded to several comments:

COMMENT: I’m so out of the loop, I don’t know what happened. Can someone catch me up? I liked them as a couple and hoped they would get through with the spousal visa.

RACHEL: I’ll catch you up, love. I ended the marriage in May of 2024 because we’ve both changed for different reasons and I wasn’t happy. Since then, he’s been talking shit about me (I have receipts) via direct message or for those this pay him a fee to subscribe to him each month. I was waiting for the divorce to be finalized before I said a word about MY side, because the divorce was everything I’ve wanted lately. He’s a decent man.. just not MY man.

COMMENT: I’m sorry but when you was married you never said those things. about him but now you are divorce. You have a lot to say. Shame on you.

RACHEL: Shame on me 😂 I kept a lot of thing to myself, even after I ended it. But he’s been talking shit about me even when we were still together. But I’m so glad you know all of the information 🤣

COMMENT: Rude!!! You don’t know everything that happened. She doesn’t have to share anything!

RACHEL: 🙌exactly. The one who stays quiet and mature becomes the asshole once they do finally speak out even just a fraction lol funny how that happens.

COMMENT: Does he still bother with Lucy, or no? Xx

RACHEL: They still talk when Lucy wants to.

COMMENT: This is the lightest anyone has seen you mentally EVER, I think! You have always been quiet and taken the high road. It’s beautiful to hear you speak your truth! I have been thinking about your name… how about The_real_rachel? Love you ❤️

RACHEL: I try to keep it classy, which I still think I did, to the best of my abilities.. I just find it funny (and you would know!) how the second I speak out, people are shocked as if I’m making something up out of nowhere. Damned if you speak out, damned if you’re quiet 🤷🏼‍♀️

COMMENT: Thank you for shutting a little light on a situation. I’m not sure if there was a video out there explaining the breakup. I was really sad because you guys were so awesome together. So everyone thought. Actually, I was always jealous of John because I always thought you were awesome!😍

RACHEL: I posted a neutral video when I decided to end the marriage (only after he posted his without actually talking to me first, but that’s a whole other story). Long story short, after TV, the distance, and the eventual enlightening I’ve seen and our values no longer aligning, I knew it was best for me to call it a day. We did out best, but he’s just not for me.

JON WALTERS RESPONDS TO RACHEL’S VIDEO

Blogger John Yates sent Rachel’s video to Jon Walters, and Jon posted the following response on Facebook:

Just found out I’m officially divorced courtesy of Rachel making a video for her followers which a blogger sent me. It was just super sad seeing her so snarky and bitter toward me and it included a vague warning to my new girlfriend which was unnecessary. I wish her nothing but the best and I hope she finds someone as wonderful as I have.

Just like Rachel, Jon took the time to respond to numerous comments:

COMMENT: I just don’t understand.. I KNOW she had another daughter but the daughter is grown now if I’m not mistaken? I just don’t see the effort on her part and now this? Absolutely uncalled for!

JON: I’m not a perfect man or husband Covid was hard on us I got fat we both had a bit of depression and the legal fees were killing us. Rachel stopped loving me somewhere along the way and she was miserable going through the motions. She broke up with me for many reason but mostly to be happy, I don’t blame her or resent her decision.

COMMENT: Well I mean you had a girlfriend and still wouldn’t sign the paperwork what do you expect

JON: You have no f***ing idea how hard it is to get a nority public in Weston. Many said they could or them I’ve been working nights, then she served me telling me if I don’t sign she’s do the divorce without me. Perfect 👌🏻

COMMENT: You were served and didn’t sign. Of course they proceeded without you- what did you think would happen?

JON: Why would I work a night shift then drive 39 miles to Bristol pay 130 £ to have a notary public watch me sign it they pay to get its shipped back – If they could do it without me. I was fine with it happening without me.

COMMENT: Totally wow! That’s a horrible way to find out u are officially divorced. So sorry for how she acted. Things just didn’t work out, no one’s fault. No reason to be snarky though. Sorry u had to go through this experience. Wishing you all the best for u and your girlfriend.

JON: It’s nicer than finding out your single via text, 🤣. I’m a procrastinator She’s just p!ssed I didn’t sign the papers quicker then she served me telling I had 30 days to comply or they will divorce without me signing it. So I figured she should just do it without me.

COMMENT: Blah, blah, blah. I feel bad for her daughter U tried to raise very long distance. How confused is this little girl? And I’m sure U miss her to pieces.

JON: Well with lockdown I made a good online baby sitter, it was a really hard few years for Rachel and I was just happy to help.

COMMENT: I must have been under a rock. I didn’t know y’all broke up. You have a girlfriend? She filed for divorce. I mean if my husband had a girlfriend I would also but wow 😮

JON: She broke up with via text and ended the visa – my life spiralled out of control I thought about killing myself because I felt so worthless. Then I met Someone who pulled me back from the edge who’s helped me find myself.

COMMENT: Do you still get to talk to her daughter?

JON: I message every few days and she send me message we speak to her a couple times a month, Rachel said she wouldn’t stop me and Lucy having contact but the there is longer and longer between calls and it’s heartbreaking.

