𝐃𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐡 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐝𝐥𝐲 𝐋𝐞𝐟𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐁𝐮𝐭 𝐃𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐠𝐠𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐤𝐢𝐝 𝐑𝐨𝐰

The death of former child star Daveigh Chase has taken a heartbreaking turn after her former manager claimed the actress left behind millions of dollars in unclaimed residuals despite spending her final years battling addiction and homelessness.

Chase, best known for voicing Lilo in Lilo & Stitch and playing Samara in The Ring, died June 16 at age 35 after suffering complications from meningitis, a blood infection, and sepsis. Reports indicate she had also been hospitalized for malnutrition shortly before her death.

In comments published by the New York Post, Chase’s longtime manager and friend, John Ryan, alleged that the actress had access to significant financial resources through a SAG trust account and years of residual payments from her successful acting career.

“I can confirm Daveigh has a trust account set up at SAG to cover all costs,” Ryan told the outlet.

Ryan went on to claim that Chase had accumulated “millions” in residuals from her work as a child star but was unable to access the money because of her struggles with heroin and fentanyl addiction. According to Ryan, the funds remained unclaimed at the time of her death.

Ryan also publicly questioned a GoFundMe campaign created by a man identifying himself as Chase’s boyfriend. Ryan alleged that neither Chase’s family nor close friends knew the man and argued that fundraising was unnecessary because Chase’s expenses could be covered by her SAG trust account.

The situation has shocked fans because it contrasts sharply with reports about Chase’s living conditions in the months before her death. Video obtained by the New York Post reportedly showed the former actress living in Los Angeles’ Skid Row area while appearing severely malnourished.

Ryan said he and family members had been searching for her for months and were close to getting her into treatment before she disappeared again.

Chase rose to fame in the early 2000s through a string of high-profile roles, including the English-language voice of Chihiro in Spirited Away, Samara in The Ring, and a recurring role on HBO’s Big Love. Her final screen credit came in 2016’s American Romance.

📸 ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA