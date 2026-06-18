90 DAY FIANCÉ Thais Mendes arrest video released

The police body cam footage from the domestic battery arrest of 90 Day Fiancé star Thais Mendes has been released. The video includes officers on the scene speaking with Thais and Patrick.

In the footage (included below), Thais is seen holding her 3-year-old daughter Aleesi as she speaks with the officer wearing the body camera.

Thais explains to the officer that she paid for her and her daughter to go to Brazil to see her family. “[Patrick] said he was going to let her go,” Thais says. “But then, um, I went yesterday out for my birthday and he found out, and he was, like, going crazy.”

She says Patrick changed his mind and was not going to let Aleesi make the trip to Brazil. Patrick brought Aleesi to Thais’s apartment to say goodbye, and things escalated.

The cop tells Thais to have Aleesi go somewhere else. Aleesi runs off, then Thais is placed under arrest. “I didn’t do anything,” Thais pleads with the officer.

“He’s got scratches on his face, and there’s a video of you hitting him,” the officer replies.

Thais begins to tear up as the officer answers questions about the booking process and posting bond.

The officer then speaks with Patrick, who recapped the incident by stating:

I just, uh, filed for divorce and served her a preliminary injunction. She’s going to Brazil today…And she was trying to take the daughter. I said she couldn’t. So, I came over to have her say goodbye. Um, she attacked me, slapped me in the face. That’s pretty much it.

Here is the full video:

As Starcasm was the first to report, the misdemeanor domestic battery charge against Thais was later dismissed when the D.A.’s office elected not to prosecute.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com