90 DAY FIANCÉ Full Thais Mendes arrest video and recap

The full police body cam video from 90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort star Thais Mendes’ battery arrest on May 22 has been released, and it reveals a lot more information than the much shorter video posted yesterday.

Below is the full video followed by a recap of Thais’s arrest, then a bullet point list of information from the video:

THAIS MENDES BATTERY ARREST RECAP

Thais Mendes was arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery on May 22, 2026 after she allegedly slapped her estranged husband Patrick Mendes.

Based on what Thais and Patrick both told police, Thais had purchased tickets to Brazil for her and their three-year-old daughter Aleesi. Their flight was on the same day she was arrested.

Thais says Patrick previously stated that Aleesi could make the trip to Brazil, but he changed his mind after he saw that Thais had gone out with friends to celebrate her birthday. On the day of Thais’s arrest, Patrick brought Aleesi to her apartment so Thais could say goodbye.

Things got a bit heated between Thais and Patrick and at one point she slapped him. Police were called. Because Patrick had scratches on his face, and there was video of Thais slapping him, she was placed under arrest.

#90DayFiance EXCLUSIVE – The DA has denied picking up the domestic battery charge against Thais Mendes. They may elect to prosecute later, but that rarely happens. All the latest: https://t.co/EIFEc3NFbb pic.twitter.com/e0BLg3oveX — Starcasm (@starcasm) May 25, 2026

THAIS MENDES ARREST VIDEO RECAP

We’ve compiled some of the highlights from the video, including quotes from Thais and Patrick. (There is some overlap from our previous recap of the edited arrest video posted yesterday.)

THAIS: “I am so patient. I’m very polite with [Patrick] always. But he tries to — he follows me everywhere. I don’t have a car. I can’t have anything.” [Thais does have a Tesla, but Patrick is reportedly able to turn it off with an app on his phone. More on that below.]

THAIS: “I was just trying to go to Brazil with my daughter, but he wouldn’t let me. That’s the way that he can control me…He show up and then he start like attack me.”

Patrick shows a video of Thais slapping him to the officers, but it’s blurred out. Thais can be heard exclaiming “This is MY home!” in the clip.

At one point in the video, the closed captioning indicates Thais tells the officer: “I’m moving back to Brazil.” It’s unclear if she did in fact mean that she plans to move back to Brazil permanently.

Thais says she was the one who broke things off with Patrick. “I couldn’t do anything. I was tired of being abused.”

Prior to the slap, Patrick says Thais hit him and pushed him in the back.

Patrick tells the officer that Thais is “a mess right now.”

THAIS: “I can’t do anything. I can’t even have my car. He blocked my car. Every time I try to go anywhere he takes the app and shuts down the car and I can’t leave with the car.” [As explained above, Thais has a Tesla.]

Thais says there was a prior incident in which Patrick took her phone. She later tried to get it back and Patrick shut the door on her arm causing bruising.

Thais says Patrick put cameras in her apartment, but she removed them. “I took them off because I didn’t have access to the cameras. He had [put them there], because he wanted to know what I do.”

THAIS: “[Patrick] was aggressive with me and then I just — I defend myself.”

PATRICK: “I don’t want to press charges on her or her go to jail.” The officer explains that they have no choice because there was an allegation of battery and evidence of injury (the marks on Patrick’s face).

Thais was going to be in Brazil for two weeks, but the arrest meant she wouldn’t be able to make her flight. She tells the officers that her and Aleesi’s tickets were $1,500 each.

Thais asks the officer how she could report something that didn’t happen that day.

Once it was clear she was being arrested, Thais made more claims against Patrick:

“This man did so much to me. I never did anything to him.” “He said if you call the police you’re gonna be deported.” “He’s abusive. Everyone knows that. We are on reality TV, and everyone knows that he’s abusive. I’m very calm. I don’t do anything to him.” “I was literally defending myself. You know he’s buff. I can’t do anything. I was defending myself because he doesn’t want me to be with another person.”

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com