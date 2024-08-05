What did Kobe and Emily name their third baby? Did Kobe name his baby after Valery after all?

There was quite a squabble over what Emily and Kobe were going to name their third child at the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Tell-All, which was filmed right before the baby’s birth. Kobe wanted to name the child “Valery” after Kobe’s best friend if it was a boy. Emily wasn’t too happy about that choice, especially because Valery doesn’t seem to have a very high opinion of her.

The disagreement over what to name their baby was a rare moment of discord between possibly the happiest couple on this season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After. Emily even told ET that this was the only thing they’ve ever really fought about in their marriage.

Trouble started when Valery stated that he wasn’t as close as he used to be to Kobe because Kobe was now married to a “white woman.” (Of course, Angela Deem took offense to this, and made the whole situation about herself.)

What name did Emily and Kobe decide on?

The cast at the tell all was shocked to here about Kobe’s plans to their their child after Valery, and Emily even put her foot down and said that if she had a say it a billion times, she was going to name the baby.

“I have to write the name down, and sign the birth certificate,” she said.

“You push that baby out, or pull that baby out, you get to name that baby,” Emily insisted at the time.

It turns out that their third child, a boy, was not named “Valery,” but he was named after Valery’s family. The named they decided on is“Atem.”

Kobe wanted to name one of his children after his best friend Valery because he once lived with Valery’s family and promised him he would name a child after him 10 years ago.

Atem was conceived in Cameroon, so he wanted to give the child a Cameroonian name.

What does Atem mean?

“It has a lot of meaning, the name Atem,” Kobe told ET. “I didn’t even know until when I’m like, OK, we’re gonna name our son Atem. In German it means like, the breath like you’re breathing, fresh air, and in Egyptian, it’s like, gift from God.”

Baby Atem, who was born March 15, 2024, joins siblings Koban (5), and Scarlett (2).

With their growing family, Emily and Kobe have finally moved out of Emily’s parents house to a nearby home all their own. Find out all the details HERE.

