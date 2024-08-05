Jill Duggar denounces ‘insanely disgraceful’ Olympics opening ceremony

Jill Duggar of TLC’s Counting On is the latest Christian influencer to come out against the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Jill Duggar is among a slue of famous Christians who are taking a stand against what they saw as a blasphemous anti-Christian display at the 2024 Olympics opening ceremony in Paris, France. While many cannot believe that the Olympics perceivably ‘mocked’ Leonardo da Vinci’s depiction of Jesus’s ‘The Last Supper,’ others think the entire production promoted LGBTQI+ values and was too inappropriate for family viewing.

The ceremony, which has now been removed from YouTube, offended Christians as high up at the Pope. In a rare weekend statement from the Vatican’s press office, the following message was transmitted:

The Holy See was saddened by certain scenes at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games and cannot but join the voices raised in recent days to deplore the offense done to many Christians and believers of other religions.

Performers in the ceremony, which included many LGBTQI+ entertainers, including drag queens, had no regrets, despite the backlash that they received. The community believes the inability to understand the artistic vision of the opening ceremonies comes down to simple homophobia.

Interestingly enough, Counting On‘s Jill Duggar’s comments come in a paid advertisement for Krispie Kreme donuts (with one Redditor pointing out: I love how it’s “I don’t support the Olympics… UNLESS someone is paying me to talk about them, then it’s ok”)

In the post above, the 19 Kids and Counting star says:

I do NOT support a lot of the crazy in the Olympics, especially not the insanely disgraceful part of the opening ceremony, but we have enjoyed cheering on the athletes in many sports who have worked so hard to get there!

Fans may remember Jill’s husband Derick Dillard making transphobic remarks in 2017-18… can’t imagine the two aren’t related.

Famous Christian Olympics comments

Another famous Christian who wasn’t afraid to voice their shame of the Paris Olympics opening ceremony is Full House star Candace Cameron Bure, who ranted to Entertainment Tonight mimicking Duggar’s stance that you should boycott the opening ceremonies but support the Christian athletes in the games.

Redditor oh-oh-livinonaprayer summed it up best:

Honestly, most Christians I’ve heard of upset about the Olympics have said to boycott the whole thing and that the athletes should walk out, so to see one supporting the hard working athletes is kinda refreshing 🤣

