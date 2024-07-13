90 DAY FIANCÉ Emily and Kobe bought a house! PHOTOS

Congratulations to 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After couple Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise! Actually, it might be more appropriate to say congratulations to 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After couple Lisa and David Bieberly! 😂
Emily and Kobe bought a house! In America!
Starcasm can confirm the couple purchased a home in Salina, Kansas in November of 2023.
According to the property listing, the house has five bedrooms and 4 bathrooms spread out over multiple levels.
There are three main levels to the house, including an upper level with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.
The living room, dining room, and kitchen are located on the main level.
The lower level features a family room, two bedrooms, and a full bathroom.
If Emily and Kobe are looking to pay it forward in terms of letting someone stay with them, the house also has a finished basement.
The listing states the property has just 1,501 square feet of living space. However, that appears to be skewed because of the multiple levels of the home.
According to the Saline County Property Appraiser’s website, the home has a total of 4,202 square feet of living space, including the basement.
According to online real estate sites, the property was listed for $280,000 on the same day it was sold. Starcasm was unable to confirm the final purchase price.
Both Emily and Kobe signed off on the mortgage, which was just under $250,000, on November 30.
Congratulations again to Emily and Kobe! And David and Lisa! The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 8 Couples Tell All special was reportedly recorded after the home purchase, so it is likely the couple shared the great news while filming the Tell All.
Meanwhile, you can catch glimpses of their new house by checking out Emily’s and Kobe’s social media. A lot of their photos and videos were shot inside and outside their new house since late November.
Here’s one example from Emily:
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com