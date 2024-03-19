The Bieberly basement just got more crowded! 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After stars Kobe Blaise and Emily Bieberly just welcomed their third child!
“Emily and Kobe are now proud parents of three!” the official 90 Day Fiancé Instagram account announced earlier today, along with a photo gallery of the latest addition to the 90 Day Fiancé family.
“Kobe and I are so excited to share we welcomed a beautiful healthy baby boy to our family!” Emily is quoted as saying in the gallery caption. “Our hearts are overflowing with love watching Koban and Scarlett love on their new baby brother Atem.”
That’s right, Kobe and Emily’s third child is a boy named Atem! “He’s the perfect addition to our family and we are so excited for this new journey as a family of five!” Emily added,
Here’s the full photo gallery:
After the photos were posted by @90DayFiancé, Emily shared a brief video clip holding Atem, who was wearing a sweater by Rock & Rosie:
“Atem, our hearts are exploding with love for you sweet boy,” Emily captioned the clip. “The absolute biggest blessing!”
Emily also shared a black-and-white photo of Atem in her stories. “We have been soaking up every second with our sweet boy,” she wrote. “I can’t wait to share all the details with you all. I absolutely love giving birth and already want to do it again 🤣.”
CONGRATULATIONS to Kobe and Emily! I just hope the arrival of Atem doesn’t delay the retirement of Emily’s dad David yet again.
Speaking of Emily’s dad David, who else remembers that he and Kobe teamed up to sell their own line of condoms? 😂
#90DayFiance Apparently inspired by a Starcasm meme, Emily's dad David Bieberly has launched his own line of condoms! 😂 I've attached the inspirational meme and here's a link for more deets on the "You better not get pregnant!" prophylactics: https://t.co/gfMSU08QVU pic.twitter.com/iJkDh3foyf
— Starcasm (@starcasm) November 14, 2022
Kobe and Emily third pregnancy announcement
Atem’s birth announcement comes four-and-a-half months after Kobe and Emily revealed she was pregnant again back in early November.
“Kobe and I couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome another beautiful baby into our family!” Emily said at the time. “Koban and Scarlett are both so excited. They make sure to sing, kiss, and hug mommy’s belly every day.”
The couple also revealed they were waiting on the gender reveal — for fans and themselves. “We have decided that baby #3’s gender will be a surprise,” she added.
Kobe posted a slideshow after the pregnancy announcement. “Baby #3 on the way, damn KOBE is unstoppable,” he wrote in the caption, adding a string of laughing emoji.
Earlier this month, Kobe shared a gallery of WONDERFUL family photos, including Emily and her very sizable baby bump:
“The goal was and is still all about family,” Koby wrote in the caption. “I’m really grateful for all of our achievements as a family and really do appreciate all those who’ve supported us throughout this journey. Just can’t wait to be a family of 5. ❤️❤️”
