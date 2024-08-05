Catelynn & Tyler’s Octagon house in foreclosure? Catelynn responds

Last year Teen Mom‘s Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra put their striking octagonal house up for sale. Unfortunately, they haven’t sold the house, and are now facing eviction over unpaid taxes.

Catelynn has denied that they are facing eviction, but tax records show that maybe she and Tyler should get things in order soon or they risk losing the property.

An exasperated Catelynn shared on Instastories that although she doesn’t think it’s anyone’s business, she’s been getting a lot of DMs about a foreclosure.

Her response was that she didn’t owe anything on the house because she owns it now and doesn’t have a mortgage. The reports about their foreclosure, however, are in reference to property tax that’s owed. No one has alleged that they owe any money for a mortgage.

The reason people are concerned is because The Sun discovered that on March 1, 2024 the Michigan Register of Deeds Office filed a Certificate of Forfeiture of Real Property on the Baltierras’ house.

How much property tax do Catelynn and Tyler owe?

They owe $5,007.72, and the house has not been foreclosed on or had a judgement yet, so they still have time to save this house so they can sell it.

“If the property is not redeemed and is foreclosed and sold or transferred, a person with an interest in the property at the time of judgment of foreclosure may claim that person’s interest in any remaining proceeds.”

The grey-blue octagon shaped house sits on 15 acres of land. They bought the house in 2017 for $220,000, and currently have it listed for $449,900.

They currently live a gorgeous $435,000 custom-built home on 6 acres of farmland. They also have a pond on their property.

Hopefully they can get this sorted out. It can be annoying to have the public in your business, but in this case it might just save them from losing a valuable piece of property.











