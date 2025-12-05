90 DAY FIANCÉ Charles Chuck Potthast obituary and celebration of life details

90 Day Fiancé and Happily Ever After star Charles “Chuck” Potthast passed away on November 9 at the age of 64.

Chuck had recent health issues, including a hernia surgery in September addressing complications from his previous cancer operations. Chuck shared a video after the surgery and revealed there were serious complications. However, he seemed to be recovering and doing relatively well.

Fans were shocked and deeply saddened when Chuck’s daughters Elizabeth Potthast Castravet and Becky Potthast Lichtwerch shared the news of his passing on social media on November 23.

CHARLES CHUCK POTTHAST OBITUARY & FUNERAL DETAILS

Brinsfield Funeral Home in Maryland recently posted Chuck Potthast’s obituary and revealed there will be a private celebration of Chuck’s life at St. Mary’s Bryantown Catholic Church in Bryantown, Maryland.

We have shared Chuck Potthast’s full obituary below, including our Instagram post with an accompanying scrapbook gallery.

If you wish to send flowers, the last slide in the gallery includes contact information for the funeral home’s florist. You can also find that information by clicking the link to Chuck’s obituary above.

Charles Richard Potthast, known lovingly as “Chuck,” age 64, of Tampa, FL, passed away on Sunday, November 9th, 2025.

Chuck was a devoted father, grandfather, son, brother, and friend who touched countless lives with his kindness, love, and easygoing spirit. To those who knew him well, he’d often go by the names “Big Guy,” “Chief,” “Happy,” “Ticklebug,” “Pops,” and “Bubba.” He had a heart of gold and would give you the shirt off his back, even if it could be to his own detriment. He was the epitome of the word “generous.”

A proud veteran, Chuck honorably served in the United States Navy, a chapter of his life that shaped his strength, discipline, and unwavering dedication to those he loved.

Chuck is survived by his father Charles Potthast and wife Mary; his brothers John (Brooke) Potthast and Joe (Pam) Potthast; his sister Sue Buckler; and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his former wife Pamela and their seven beloved children: son David (Lynda) Potthast and his granddaughters Corinne, Kayla, and Ayva; son Charles (Megan) Potthast and his grandchildren Charlize, Jordan, Charles, and Josiah; son Daniel Potthast; daughter Jennifer Davis, her former husband Orlando and his granddaughters Kaelyn and Brielle; daughter Rebekah (Thomas) Lichtwerch and his grandchildren Mads, Saga, and baby-to-be; daughter Elizabeth (Andrei) Castravet and his grandchildren Eleanor and Winston; and son Michael Potthast.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Irene Potthast.

Chuck was a man with a heart of gold who loved his family above all else. A hardworking provider, he created a loving home where everyone felt welcome—friends often said Chuck’s house was the place to be. He coached his children’s teams, supported their dreams, and celebrated their every success.

He loved the Lord, the outdoors, cookouts with the grandchildren playing in the pool, golf, boating, good music, and his signature polos. Filming was one of Chuck’s favorite hobbies—he loved capturing moments, memories, and the people he cherished most. A huge sports fan, he could often be found sporting Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Baltimore Orioles, and Notre Dame Fighting Irish gear.

Chuck was known as one of the friendliest men you could ever meet. He never met a stranger and would happily chat it up with anyone, especially people who recognized him in public. Whether at the grocery store, the golf course, or grabbing lunch, he made everyone feel seen, heard, and welcomed.

His quick wit and smooth-talking charm made people feel special, whether they had known him for 10 minutes or 10 years. His warmth, humor, and kindness left a mark on everyone he encountered.

His spirit of light, laughter, and love will live on through his family, friends, and the many people whose lives he touched.

A private celebration of Chuck’s life will be held at St. Mary’s Bryantown Catholic Church in Bryantown, MD.

