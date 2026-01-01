BEFORE THE 90 DAYS Lisa’s daughter Faith on eviction, Lisa’s ‘cunning wretch’ ex-wife, more

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Lisa’s daughter Faith recently shared a lengthy post on Reddit explaining the recent legal actions by their landlord. She also reveals details about her mother’s most traumatizing relationship and potential learning disability.

DOES LISA HAVE A LEARNING DISABILITY?

Faith started her post by addressing viewers’ questions about whether or not her mother Lisa might have a learning disability.

“A lot of you are asking about if [Lisa] has a learning disability or a mental health disorder and truthfully only one of those can really be answered,” Faith explains. “Learning disabilities weren’t really tested back in the ’70s when she was a child and now that she’s ‘over the hill’ there is really no need to test.”

Despite the lack of testing, Lisa and Faith agree there is likely an undiagnosed issue. “We’ve both been assuming she does have some form of autism,” Faith admits. “Considering I work with neurodivergent children I can attest that this is the most likely case, but agree that at this point in time there’s really nothing that can be done besides manage certain behaviors as they come.”

In regards to Lisa’s mental health, Faith says there have “bee issues in the past,” but she didn’t go into further detail. “While I personally believe it’s best to speak up about all forms of mental health, it’s not my place to discuss someone else’s personal issues.”

FAITH ON LANDLORD’S FILING

As Starcasm was the first to report, Lisa and Faith’s King of Prussia apartment complex filed a Landlord/Tenant Complaint in early December . The filing listed a claim amount of $3,067.99. There is a recovery of real property hearing scheduled for the first week of January.

“We were NOT, I repeat, we’re NOT evicted!” Faith iterates. “Yes there is a court date to discuss some past missed rent payments, but there is not an eviction of any sort, we left our old apartment based on the fact they were raising our rent $200 starting the new year.”

Faith explains further, saying the Landlord/Tenant Complaint was just a formality. “We are on amicable terms with the property manager and the so called court papers are just a formality so that our payment plan on the less then 2 months rent that was missed is in the system.”

WHY WERE LISA AND FAITH LIVING TOGETHER?

The Landlord/Tenant Complaint revealed Faith was living with her mother and a man in the same apartment. That raised some additional questions from viewers, and Faith answered them all.

“I helped her get out of a bad situation she was stuck in and we decided to get an apartment together along with MY now ex,” Faith says in regards to why she was sharing an apartment with her mom. That also clarifies who the man was living with them. “We hadn’t lived together for over 5 years before this,” she adds.

Faith then reveals that the mother-daughter duo’s financial issues weren’t entirely because of Lisa. “The reason the bills were so tight? I got BADLY injured at work with a double concussion that led to have seizure like activity and have been in a lawsuit with workmans compensation.”

Faith says it was Lisa who was taking on most of the financial burden. “My mom was the one paying the bills for what was suppose to be split 3 ways,” she reveals.

How was Lisa able to pay the bills? Does she have a job? “For many of you wondering, my mother is a CNA,” Faith says. “She loves her work but was quickly getting burned out as she was working 15 hour days almost 7 days a week for most of the year, besides when she was doing the show.”

FAITH ON LISA’S “CUNNING WRETCH” EX-WIFE

So my mother’s most recent ex wife is one of the 2 people I have ever met that I hate. She is a foul woman who was not a victim and never will be. My mother and her were in an on and off relationship from when I was 11 till 19. Now I will talk about my own mental state and if asked for further clarity on the past I will make another post. I have Chronic PTSD, major depressive disorder, and depersonalization/derealization syndrome. And while I was traumatized as a child it was completely manageable until this person came into our lives. She was verbally and mentally abusive, a thief, a liar, a manipulator, and so toxic that my mom had developed a form of Stockholm syndrome. Everytime I managed to get her out of our lives a few months later and she was back. It wasn’t shown on the show but the restaurant breakdown? Ya that was waaaaay bigger then the small fragments they showed. I had a huge meltdown because of what I saw as repeating patterns and firmly told my mother that I had already lost most of my childhood and I was not going to lose my adulthood to repeated mistakes. This ex wife completely altered my mother’s mental health and is why I still stick by my mother’s side. She’s a cunning wretch who wanted to get a quick buck so made up stories to a reporter to do so. Most of what she mentions? That was her, not my mother. The reason the divorce took so long is because she went awol after cheating on my mom and it would of took a lot of money to file for divorce one sidedly. I let go of my hate for the last time and will be filing charges against this woman for fraud, child abuse, defamation of character, theft, and unlawful use of credit through a minor.

Faith reveals that one of Lisa’s five former spouses has done an interview that will likely be coming out soon. Faith says the ex-wife says “A LOT of lies and twisted truths” that she wants to address.

Faith didn’t talk at all about what happens with Lisa and her Nigerian bae Daniel. That would violate her NDA, which the other topics she discussed likely would not.

It doesn’t appear the interview with Lisa’s ex-wife has been posted online yet.

