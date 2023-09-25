The above man is Ronald Keith Davis, a married Pennsylvanian cop who misused his power by strangling (but not killing) his girlfriend Michelle Perfanov while arresting her in an attempt to make her look crazy.
“I know you’re not crazy. I’ll paint you as crazy,” Michelle said he told her before the brutal arrest.
After an argument, he kicked her out of the camper she was living in on his property. He then locked her in a storage shed.
Before attempting to arrest her while he was off-dtuty, he had tried to get his colleagues to get an involuntary commmittment peititon. When that didn’t work, he left and said he’d “do it himself.”
Video footage of the forceful arrest was taken by one of Ronald’s friends, and can be seen below:
“I’ve lived all over the world and not one time has anyone ever come up and tackled me, attacked me, and called the cops on me for simply existing in the woods,” Michelle says while Ronald is sitting on top of her on the ground.
Ronald was able to get Michelle was involuntarily committed for five days under the Mental Health Procedures Act.
On September 21, 2023, Ronald K. Davis was charged with the following: felony strangulation, unlawful restraint, false imprisonment, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and official oppression.
Ronald and Michelle have a child together.