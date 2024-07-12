We have an update in the case of the mom of 12 TikToker who lost custody of her kids after she overdosed on Tylenol. Veronica Merritt (@thismadmama on TikTok) says her children will be coming home soon, and some of them are already home, but her youngest child has tested positive for lead and won’t come home until she addresses the potential lead issues in her home.
How she lost her kids
Veronica Merritt has changed her story several times, which may be influenced by the fact that she first started sharing her story to the public from her hospital bed before she had fully recovered.
She has maintained that she signed over the rights to her 4-year-old son Donnie first because he has cancer and can’t receive treatment under her care because she never got him a birth certificate. She says the reason he was able to receive care for a while is because requirements were more lax under covid.
Child SA in home
Before her overdose, Veronica Merritt’s ex was arrested for child SA.
Update
In an update published several days ago, Veronica described in detail how it felt for her to be in a coma. She says it felt like a “weird ass dream that you can’t just wake up from.” She thought she was in an airport and a pirate ship at different times.
Once she did wake up, her ammonia levels were very high so she says she was hallucinating and imaging things. She say she saw things that weren’t real and thought she heard the doctors talking about sacrificing her to a monster.
She also said she hallucinated having a boyfriend.
CPS update
Veronica says that CPS was very nice to her at her appointment, and told her that they want to get her kids back to her, but they thought she was dying.
Veronica says four of her nine minor children, Mara, Dash, Darla, Marvelous, are already home and Martalya will be coming home soon.
The rest of the children are still not allowed to come home because the youngest, Modi, has tested positive for lead. “So I’ve gotta have the health department figure out everywhere the lead is so I can get it all taken care of,” Veronica says. “And CPS said they’re gonna help me with that, too, so that the rest of the kids can come home.”
She says Donnie, who has cancer, can come home as soon as she receives his birth certificate in the mail.
Wants more kids, but needs a hysterectomy
Despite all the hardships she’s been going through, including struggling to feed her family in the months leading up the arrest of her ex and her overdose, Veronica says she wants more kids.
She has a large fibroid on her uterus that could cause a miscarriage if she gets pregnant again. She told NeedToKnow, via The Sun,”I absolutely do not want this. If I want more kids, I’ll have to use a surrogate or adopt.”