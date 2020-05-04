TOO HOT TO HANDLE’s ‘Jesus’ actually played Jesus right after the show

Too Hot to Handle‘s long-haired actor and self-proclaimed “deep thinker” Matthew Smith immediately reminded the rest of the cast of “Jesus,” a name that stuck until he decided to part early from the reality show social experiment. Although it’s unknown if he booked the role before or after THTH, immediately after he left the show he starred as Jesus Christ in a short film abut Jesus’ 40 days alone fasting in the desert.
The Denver, Colorado native who currently resides in L.A. embraced the Jesus role so much that he added “They call me Jesus” to his Instagram bio. Matthew’s acting/reality show resume also includes New Girl, Stitchers, and The Young and the Restless, and a stint of Season 21 of America’s Next Top Model. He appears to have multiple income streams. He’s co-written a children’s book called Windy, is a motivational speaker, he’s also the COO (Chief Operating Officer) of an advertising and marketing brand called Dream Katchers, and the president (and model) of clothing brand M8W.
Here’s the full Jesus film, called The Commissioning:
Although Matthew resembles the archetype of Jesus, and even now has played him on film, his ideals definitely don’t fit the traditional Christian paradigm. When he introduced himself on Too Hot to Handle, he described himself as a a deep thinker “who thinks about everything a lot.” One of the things he thinks about regularly? Spreading his seed all around the world.
“Monogamy is something I sometimes question,” he says. “I’ve often joked about spreading my seed and just kind of rolling the dice with my genetic build with different women and races around the world.” He may be more of a Ghengis Khan-type than Jesus.
Amelia Cunningham is a Starcasm writer and editor @AmeliaStarcasm