Tim Montague files response to Devon Mayo’s $3.3 million alienation of affection lawsuit

Last November, social media personality Brenay Kennard lost a $1.75 million alienation of affection lawsuit to Akira Montague for cheating with her husband, Tim Montague. Brenay and Tim are now married, but their legal battles are far from over. Tim is currently being sued by Brendan’s ex-husband, Devon Mayo, for a whopping $3.3 million.

The lawsuit against Tim was originally filed in December 2024, and just a few days ago, on January 9, 2026, Devon filed to reactivate the case after it had been inactive for several months.

TikToker Feather Crown Press has Tim’s response.

As in Brenay’s lawsuit, Tim is appearing “pro se,” meaning he is representing himself without a lawyer. Tim responded that in October 2025, the case became inactive because the judge found that the parties “failed to actively prosecute or defend,” and that there was no “just cause” to keep managing the case as an active case.

He also said that Devon did not state a good reason to reopen the suit. He also argued that reopening the case now would “unfairly harm” Tim because of the passage of time, the impact of memory on evidence, financial strain, and the burden of defending stale claims.

He closed by saying that the court retains discretion to deny the motion to reopen the case.

Since Brenay has plans to appeal her judgment and Tim’s lawsuit is currently active, it might be a wise decision for both of them to stay quiet. Instead, they’ve been making the media rounds on talk shows like the Tamron Hall show, and most recently, Dr. Phil.

Another update in this story is that Akira Montague is expecting a baby with her boyfriend, Jordan McKenzie.











