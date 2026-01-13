Is Camilla Araujo’s $6000 “Becoming Her” influencing course a scam, or an opportunity?

Former OnlyFans star Camilla Araujo is facing intense backlash over her newly launched “Becoming Her” mentorship course, with critics accusing her of running a scam that preys on aspiring creators.

The course costs between $2,000 and $8,000 and features high-pressure sales tactics, requests for invasive information like applicants’ credit scores and income, and content that fellow creators say is readily available for free online.

On New Year’s Day 2026, influencer Camilla Araujo released a slick, nearly 15-minute YouTube video titled “Becoming Her,” announcing she was quitting OnlyFans after gaining over 30 million followers and making over $20 million in three years. The video quickly drew massive attention, passing 600,000 views within 24 hours.

In the video Araujo traces her rise back to her childhood as the daughter of immigrants and the firstborn in the United States. Her exposure to viral content shifted her focus entirely after she appeared as Player 067 in a MrBeast Squid Game video. After that attention, Araujo decided to lean into her new opportunity: “I chased the virality. I chased the fame”.

On January 1st, 2026, Araujo launched sign-ups for her “Becoming Her” social media mentorship course on the website BecomingHer.co, claiming that over 50,000 people applied for her course on its launch night. She’s described the course s “exposing the Viral Content Formula I used to make millions from my phone and how you can steal it”.

Shortly after the course went public, people who bought the course began posting reviews and videos warning others against buying into the course and calling it a scam and a cash-grab, resulting in widespread backlash.

The courses cost thousands of dollars to access and many claim application for the mentorship courses require users to share their credit score, weekly income, and the amount of money they’re willing to put into the course.

The course also uses a scarcity marketing scheme, telling applicants that the course is selling out spots, only for applicants to get immediate phone calls, especially if they choose the medium or highest price range from three price-range course.

To even gain access to the application you have to watch a minute-long video of Camilla prosing you how everyday girls like she used to be can turn social media into a true money-making endeavor. Then, you enter contact details, including email and phone number.

“One thing they do is this whole ‘we’re interviewing to see if you’re the right fit’ thing. That’s just a strategy to make you feel special so you’re more willing to spend $2K to $5K on a course,” creator Forrest Smith said after testing out the application process.

Smith described that the biggest issue was that all of the things that Araujo was selling were available for free on YouTube.

—

