How Akira Won $1.75M After Brenay’s Affair With Her Husband Tim

TikTok influencer Brenay Kennard just lost a $1.75 million lawsuit to boyfriend’s ex-wife, Akira Montague. Not all states allow lawsuits over cheating, but North Carolina has an “alienation of affection” law.

What happened? Brenay and Tim Montague (her husband’s propertied cousin) went from double dates with their spouses to having an affair in front of Brenay’s 3 million followers.

“When you are thinking about alienation of affection, you have to think about the humiliation that the spouse went through. Ms. Kennard flaunted her relationship with a married man,” Robonetta Jones, Akira’s attorney told ABC News 7. “And of course it went viral, and my client was humiliated as a result of that.”

The jury found Brenay liable for destroying the marriage in November and she was ordered to pay $1.5M for alienation of affection and $250K for “criminal conversation” (yes, that’s a real legal term for adultery).

North Carolina is one of only 6 states where you can still sue someone for wrecking your marriage. Previous cases have awarded up to $30 million. The other five states with alienation of affection laws are Hawaii, Mississippi, New Mexico, South Dakota, and Utah.

Brenay, who got famous on TikTok for wearing extreme nails and vlogging her everyday life, claims Akira gave her consent to sleep with her husband. Akira says the affair caused mental anguish and robbed her children of a two-parent home. The jury sided with Akira.

Brenay and Tim recently appeared on the Tamron Hall show where Brenay admitted that her love with Tim wasn’t worth over $1 million to her. “It’s not worth over a million, but he’s worth it is all I can say.”











