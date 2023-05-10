TIKTOK’s The Doughtery Dozen filled a swimming pool with nachos

For Cinco De Mayo, Alisha Doughtery of the “The Doughtery Dozen” social media family brand raised eyebrows when she filled a kiddie pool with nachos.

She featured this head-turning concoction in several videos. Alisha often shares the extreme foods she feeds her twelve children, who are aged from 4 to 17, and include both biological children and adopted and foster children.

For one birthday dinner Alisha put 20 pounds of spaghetti on a table, but these pool nachos top even that.

Of course, there were a lot of opinions in the comment sections from people shocked by the idea of eating nachos out of a pool. Thankfully, Alisha has confirmed that the pool was brand new.

One fear from detractors of this dish is that double dipping would be impossible to prevent in this situation.

To make the concoction Alisha poured in several bags of tortilla chips, added a pan of ground beef, a pot of nacho cheese, a giant bottle of salsa, a huge bag of shredded cheese, and topped it off with lettuce, whole black olives, and whole cherry tomatoes.




