New season of Seeking Sister Wife Sept 22, 2025 – Cast photos and bios

ByAsa Hawks

Seeking Sister Wife Season 6 premieres September 22 2025

TLC just announced a new season of Seeking Sister Wife will premiere Monday, September 22 at 9/8c. Seeking Sister Wife Season 6 will feature two returning families and three new families.

“TLC’s Seeking Sister Wife returns this September spotlighting the evolving dynamics of plural marriage through fresh stories and familiar faces,” the network press release reads. “This season dives deep into the emotional highs and lows of navigating polygamous relationships, as each household explores the challenges and rewards of finding a potential new sister wife. As each couple leans into the power of partnership and possibility, their pursuit of love and family unfolds in unexpected ways.”

Below is the Seeking Sister Wife Season 6 preview trailer followed by photos and bios of all the families.

THE MERRIFIELDS

Seeking Sister Wife Merrifields and Lorrana

After previous heartbreaks with Roberta and Nathalia, both Brazilian women, Garrick and Dannielle Merrifield are once again opening their hearts to a potential sister wife. Lorrana, also Brazilian, has arrived on a K1 visa, giving the couple just 90 days to get married. As the clock ticks, Lorrana must navigate adjusting to life in rural Colorado, while the Merrifield’s confront whether the third time truly is the charm.

THE DAVISES

Seeking Sister Wife The Davises and Teresa

Nick, April and Jenny Davis continue their plural journey, now preparing to welcome another baby girl! While former wife Danielle has amicably left the family, the trio finds new promise with Teresa, a platonic friend of the family for 14 years. Teresa is thrilled at the prospect of taking her relationship with Nick to the next level, but Nick is struggling with the transition from best friend to lover and wife.

THE JOHNSONS

Seeking Sister Wife The Johnsons

Matt and Anjelica Johnson, long time polygamists with two young children, have been in a three-year relationship with Shanay, who has become Anjelica’s best friend. They enjoy evenings away from the kids and dish on Matt, but lately Shanay is not satisfied with the time she and Matt spend together. After three years, she wants more and the trio must face a pivotal moment in defining their future.

THE PERALTAS

Seeking Sister Wife The Peraltas

Yessel and Dani Peralta have been married for nearly five years and have two small boys, plus two kids from Yessel’s previous relationships. Dani is a nurse, and Yessel travels for long periods of time for work, a dynamic that inspired the couple to consider bringing in a sister wife to help support their family when Dani is home alone. With a busy household and demanding careers, Yessel and Dani are re-evaluating their relationship after a previous attempt at plural marriage nearly cost them everything. Dani, who admits to feelings of jealousy, wants to be cautious and lay down some boundaries in order to feel comfortable seeking again.

THE WILLIAMSONS

Seeking Sister Wife The Williamsons

Small town couple Reise and Billie Jean Williamson have been married for four years and have one-year-old twins, two dogs, three cats and many chickens. They have known one another for over 20 years, having met in middle school when they were both in show choir together. Struggling with infertility and dreaming of a bigger family, Billie Jean proposed expanding their family by bringing on a sister wife. Now, they face the tough world of dating as polygamists. The always upbeat and vivacious Reise isn’t exactly a ladies’ man and finds the prospect of having to go on dates nerve-wracking.

