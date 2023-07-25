When MTV viewers were first introduced to Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant mom Rachel Beaver, she was uncertain if the father of her daughter Hazelee was her ex Drew, or Drew’s best friend, Jacob.
The love triangle caused a lot of drama on the show, and it was later determined that Drew was Hazelee’s dad. However, all the paternity drama was for naught as Rachel would end up leaving Drew and Jacob behind.
Rachel’s decision was a wise one as both Drew and Jacob have been consistently in trouble with the law.
Drew Brooks has been arrested several times over the past few years on charges ranging from assault on an officer to homicide: attempted murder. Drew is currently in prison serving a 12-year sentence for reckless aggravated assault, meth possession with intent, and possession of a firearm.
Jacob Russell has also been arrested numerous times, including this weekend. According to jail records, Jacob was booked into the Monroe County Jail on Sunday. He is charged with “assault, domestic related” stemming from an incident on July 10. It’s unclear who the alleged victim of the incident is.
Jacob is still in custody with his bail set at $2,000. He has a court hearing scheduled for August 1.
As mentioned above, 23-year-old Jacob has had quite a few run-ins with the law. Here is a timeline of his charges, according to Monroe County court records:
August 25, 2020 – Jacob charged with felony vandalism and misdemeanor resisting arrest. He was found guilty of a lesser misdemeanor vandalism charge and the resisting arrest charge was dismissed.
Jacob was placed on probation and he violated it twice — once in March of 2021 and again in June of 2021.
March 6, 2021 – Jacob is charged with assault, domestic violence. The charge is later dropped because “victim does not wish to prosecute and will not come to court.”
April 29, 2022 – Jacob is charged with misdemeanor theft and later found guilty.
May 1, 2022 – Jacob is charged with felony vandalism, but the charge is later dismissed.
July 11, 2023 – Jacob charged with assault, domestic violence.
@teenmomfanz on Instagram shared Jacob’s mug shot photo and some details about his arrest, and former Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant dad Bariki “Bar” Smith chimed in with his thoughts in the comments.
“He’s in a methed up situation,” Bar joked. The comment stirred up a bit of drama given Bar’s own arrest history. Here are some of his interactions with other commenters:
COMMENT: Like you can talk…..
BAR: I can….. I don’t do meth…. But it wasn’t a dig it was really a joke 🤷🏽♂️ The skin on his cheeks show meth….. Bless your heart.
COMMENT: Didn’t u just get out of jail? You & Zack??
BAR: Getting out of jail on firearm discharge is different from both of their cases 🫠 and no I’ve been out for almost a year.
COMMENT: How cute…the little felon is downplaying his felony charges.🥴🥴🥴 fiRearM disChaRge iS diFfrEnt. Idiot has no clue how deadly both are. “The charges stem from his previous DUI, and willful discharge of firearm and negligent manner arrests.” Last year, during a Teen Mom 2 reunion special, Bar opened up about his struggles with alcohol and his DUI arrest. “In July 2021, the TV personality started laser treatment to remove his face tattoos.” “At one point in the interview, Bar was asked to clarify why he wore an ankle monitor throughout the season.” @barikismith 🗑️, 🗑️ and more 🗑️. 💩4️⃣🧠s with 🤡tattoos…on his face no less.😂
BAR: You typed a lot… I won’t read it all but it seems like I hit a soft spot for you ❤️😭 All I said was it’s different, never downplayed it sir 🤷🏽♂️ Also haven’t been arrested in over a year and haven’t caught a charge in over 2 ❤️ but go off.
For those Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant fans struggling to remember Jacob from the show, here is a scene from Season 1:
