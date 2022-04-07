As we reported earlier, Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant mom Rachel Beaver’s ex Drew Brooks is currently in jail with his charged listed as “homicide: attempted murder.” We now have more details about the incident that resulted in Drew’s arrest and the felony charge.
The Sun obtained court documents from the case that reveal Drew and a male friend got into an altercation that resulted in Drew stabbing the other man in the chest with a knife.
Deputies spoke with the stabbing victim “as he was being loaded into an ambulance.” The victim told the officers that he and Drew had been in a fight and he was “stabbed in the lower left stomach area.”
More from The Sun:
The deputy’s traced the witnesses statements and found a “medium sized blood stain” on the dirt road where accounts claimed the stabbing took place.
The victim was air-lifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center from the local hospital.
UPDATE – The Ashley’s Reality Roundup also got a copy of the Affidavit of Complaint in the case and shared a photo with the victim’s name and the incident location redacted. Here is a transcript of the full narrative from the affidavit:
On April 3rd, 2022 at approximately 2:14 p.m., Deputies were dispatched to Sweetwater Hospital Emergency Room in reference to a stabbing that took place at [redacted] Road.
Upon arrival myself and Sgt Ray Haynes spoke with [the victim] as he was being loaded into an ambulance. He was being transported to the landing pad to be taken by air to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.
[The victim] stated that he was in an altercation with Drew Brooks at his home at [redacted address]. [The victim] stated that during the altercation, Mr Brooks stabbed him in the lower left stomach area. [The victim] also stated that there were several witnesses to this incident. I did make contact wit [sic] two witnesses whom gave similar accounts to what had occurred.
I then responded to the address of the incident and did locate a medium sized blood stain on the dirt road where [the victim] said the stabbing took place. This did occur in Monroe County, Tennessee.
In addition to sharing the affidavit, The Ashley also “spoke to a local who is familiar with both Drew and the victim.” The source says that the altercation was due to the victim believing that Drew was trying to rip him off after Drew ran an errand to pick something up for the victim and his wife.
The source also says that the errand was actually the day before the stabbing. Drew allegedly left his wallet and phone at the house of the victim, and when he returned on March 3 to pick up his stuff, that’s when the argument happened that apparently resulted in Drew stabbing the man.
The source reveals that Drew turned himself into authorities, and that he believes the stabbing was in self defense.
As we reported earlier, Drew is currently in custody with no bail set. He has a court date scheduled for April 18.
We shared some details about Drew’s arrests earlier this year in our initial post about his attempted homicide arrest. We also put together this timeline of his arrest history over the past three years:
9/30/2018 – THEFT BETWEEN $O-$1,000 (NO VERDICT LISTED)
3/7/2019 – UNLAWFUL CARRY/POSS WEAPON (NO VERDICT LISTED)
8/24/2019 – ASSAULT DOMESTIC VIOLENCE (NOT PROSECUTED PER WAIVER OF PROSECUTION)
1/17/2020 – RECKLESS DRIVING (GUILTY), DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE (GUILTY)
4/25/2020 – CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION (GUILTY), CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR (GUILTY)
9/28/2020 – THEFT OF PROPERTY $2,500-$10,000 (GUILTY)
10/2/2020 – EVADING ARREST (GUILTY), SIMPLE POSS.SCH VI (GUILTY), FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (GUILTY)
1/23/2022 – SCH I HEROIN (DISMISSED), PARAPHERNALIA (DISMISSED), REVOKED LICENSE (DISMISSED)
3/1/2022 – CRIMINAL TRESPASSING (DISMISSED)
3/4/2022 – UNLAWFUL CARRYING / POSSESSION OF A WEAPON (DISMISSED)
4/6/2022 – ATTEMPTED HOMICIDE (OPEN)
