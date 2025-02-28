| | |

TEEN MOM Bar Smith sentenced to 6 months for Ashley Jones DV arrest EXCLUSIVE

ByAsa Hawks

Bariki Smith

Teen Mom dad Bariki “Bar” Lockettsmith was arrested on multiple felony charges and one misdemeanor charge after an incident involving his estranged wife, Ashley Jones, in July of 2024.

After being in jail for more than seven months, the 27-year-old reality star was finally sentenced for one of the charges.

According to Eighth Judicial District Court records, Bar entered a plea of nolo contendere to a misdemeanor charge of battery constituting domestic violence (first offense).

Bar was sentenced to six months in the Clark County Detention Center. Records state the sentence is suspended with one year of informal probation.

The District Court website also lists “Adjudication Stayed” for the charge, which means Bar must adhere to the conditions of his probation in order to avoid a conviction and more serious jail/prison time.

The conditions of Bar’s probation listed on the District Court website include:

1. Substance Abuse Evaluation, Obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow up with any recommended treatment.

2. Parenting Classes, Enter and successfully complete parenting classes

3. No Contact, No NEGATIVE contact with Ashley Jones.

4. Stay Out of Trouble

BARIKI SMITH FELONY CHARGES

In addition to the misdemeanor DV charge, Bar was also facing felony charges of coercion constituting domestic violence, residential burglary, and aggravated stalking stemming from the July, 2024 incident.

Eighth Judicial District Court records indicate “Charges Amended/Dropped” for each of the felony counts.

Bar’s attorney recently filed a motion to sever the misdemeanor charge from the felony counts “so that it may be tried separately from the other counts in the indictment.”

An amended criminal complaint was filed by prosecutors on Wednesday. The amended complaint listed just the misdemeanor DV charge and none of the felonies.

Prosecutors also filed a notification letting the defense attorney know the victim, Ashley Jones, would be making an oral statement at Thursday’s hearing.

The motion to sever was heard on Thursday, which is the same day Bar was sentenced for the misdemeanor DV charge. It’s unclear if Ashley was present to give her oral statement.

There doesn’t appear to be a separate District Court case for the felony charges yet. We will continue to monitor the story and provide any relevant updates.

BAR IS STILL IN JAIL


According to VINE and the Clark County Detention Center website, Bar is still in custody. It’s important to note that he was originally booked for an out-of-state warrant in California. The CCDC website still indicates the California warrant is the reason Bar is in custody.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com


