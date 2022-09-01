Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant dad Drew Brooks continues to add to his growing list of charges. We can exclusively reveal that Rachel Beaver’s ex, and Hazelee’s dad, has just been charged with assaulting an officer.
As we previously reported, Drew was arrested and booked on a count of “falsification of the results of a drug test” on July 14. At the time he was on probation after pleading down from a murder charge to reckless aggravated assault in late June stemming from a stabbing incident in April.
Jail records indicate that Drew has remained in custody since July 14. I spoke with a jail rep who confirms that Drew’s new assault charge is due to an incident last night in which he allegedly hit a corrections officer.
The charge already has a court case, which indicates Drew was scheduled to be arraigned earlier today and he has another hearing scheduled for September 6.
Court records also reveal Drew was found guilty of the drug test falsification charge on August 26. It appears that he is currently serving time for the reckless aggravated assault charge after his probation was revoked, and the sentence for drug test falsification is being served concurrently. His initial sentence was two years.
Here is the updated timeline of Drew’s criminal charges based on Tennessee court records:
9/30/2018 – THEFT BETWEEN $O-$1,000 (NO VERDICT LISTED)
3/7/2019 – UNLAWFUL CARRY/POSS WEAPON (NO VERDICT LISTED)
8/24/2019 – ASSAULT DOMESTIC VIOLENCE (NOT PROSECUTED PER WAIVER OF PROSECUTION)
1/17/2020 – RECKLESS DRIVING (GUILTY), DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE (GUILTY)
4/25/2020 – CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION (GUILTY), CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR (GUILTY)
9/28/2020 – THEFT OF PROPERTY $2,500-$10,000 (GUILTY)
#UPDATE We now have more information on the stabbing that resulted in an attempted murder charge for #TeenMom #YoungAndPregnant dad Drew Brooks, father of Rachel Beaver's daughter Hazelee. https://t.co/D2ILhWoRUf
— Starcasm (@starcasm) April 7, 2022
10/2/2020 – EVADING ARREST (GUILTY), SIMPLE POSS.SCH VI (GUILTY), FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (GUILTY)
1/23/2022 – SCH I HEROIN (DISMISSED), PARAPHERNALIA (DISMISSED), REVOKED LICENSE (DISMISSED)
3/1/2022 – CRIMINAL TRESPASSING (DISMISSED)
3/4/2022 – UNLAWFUL CARRYING / POSSESSION OF A WEAPON (DISMISSED)
4/6/2022 – ATTEMPTED HOMICIDE (DISMISSED), RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (GUILTY)
7/14/2022 – FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST (GUILTY)
8/31/2022 – ASSAULTING AN OFFICER (PENDING)
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com