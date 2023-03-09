Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant dad Drew Brooks is in jail in Tennessee yet again.
According to jail records, Rachel Beaver’s ex (and Hazelee’s dad) Drew was booked on Wednesday for a probation violation. VINE indicates Drew was released on probation in November after being convicted of reckless aggravated assault in June of 2022. However, quite a lot has happened between that conviction and Drew’s arrest on Wednesday.
The assault conviction was a step down from the attempted murder charge Drew was initially facing after allegedly stabbing a friend in the chest during an altercation in April of 2022.
Drew pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of reckless aggravated assault on June 27. As a result of his guilty plea, Drew received a two-year suspended prison sentence. He was released from jail custody on June 28 and was placed on probation until April of 2024.
16 days after his release, Drew was back in jail after allegedly falsifying a drug test. He was found guilty of that offense on July 26, and apparently remained in custody.
Despite the fact that he was behind bars, that didn’t stop Drew from catching yet another charge. On August 31, 2022, Drew was charged with assaulting a corrections officer. That case appears to remain open with a court date scheduled for March 21.
Despite the probation violation and the pending charge for assaulting an officer, Drew was released on probation in November. It seems he made it about four months this time — which is pretty good for Drew.
It’s unclear at this time what the alleged probation violation is. Online records indicate that he has a court date on March 20 for the new offense.
UPDATED DREW BROOKS CRIMINAL CHARGES TIMELINE
Here is the updated timeline of Drew’s criminal charges based on Tennessee court records:
9/30/2018 – THEFT BETWEEN $O-$1,000 (NO VERDICT LISTED)
3/7/2019 – UNLAWFUL CARRY/POSS WEAPON (NO VERDICT LISTED)
8/24/2019 – ASSAULT DOMESTIC VIOLENCE (NOT PROSECUTED PER WAIVER OF PROSECUTION)
1/17/2020 – RECKLESS DRIVING (GUILTY), DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE (GUILTY)
4/25/2020 – CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION (GUILTY), CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR (GUILTY)
9/28/2020 – THEFT OF PROPERTY $2,500-$10,000 (GUILTY)
#UPDATE We now have more information on the stabbing that resulted in an attempted murder charge for #TeenMom #YoungAndPregnant dad Drew Brooks, father of Rachel Beaver's daughter Hazelee. https://t.co/D2ILhWoRUf
— Starcasm (@starcasm) April 7, 2022
10/2/2020 – EVADING ARREST (GUILTY), SIMPLE POSS.SCH VI (GUILTY), FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (GUILTY)
1/23/2022 – SCH I HEROIN (DISMISSED), PARAPHERNALIA (DISMISSED), REVOKED LICENSE (DISMISSED)
3/1/2022 – CRIMINAL TRESPASSING (DISMISSED)
3/4/2022 – UNLAWFUL CARRYING / POSSESSION OF A WEAPON (DISMISSED)
4/6/2022 – ATTEMPTED HOMICIDE (DISMISSED), RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (GUILTY)
7/14/2022 – FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST (GUILTY)
8/31/2022 – ASSAULTING AN OFFICER (PENDING)
3/8/2023 – PROBATION VIOLATION (PENDING)
