TEEN MOM Rachel Beaver gives birth to son River PHOTOS

We’d like to offer up our congratulations to Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star Rachel Beaver as she just gave birth to a baby boy!
River Elliott Valentine Houp is actually 2 days old today as his birthday was Friday, January 12, 2024. 21-year-old Rachel made the announcement moments ago on Instagram with a wonderful gallery of photos of little River:
River joins big sister Hazelee, who will be turning 5 next month. River also has another older half sibling via his dad.
Rachel spoke with The Ashley after her August pregnancy announcement and revealed that River’s dad is a man name Scott, who also has a child from a previous relationship.
Rachel told The Ashley that she and Scott were coworkers and had been dating more than a year at the time. She also stated they were living together and co-parenting their two children.
#TeenMom Rachel Beaver announces she is pregnant with her second child! Like, been pregnant for a while pregnant! #YoungAndPregnant https://t.co/u13D6Xeqqd
— Starcasm (@starcasm) August 10, 2023
Rachel Beaver’s pregnancy announcement
“I’ve been keeping this a secret for quite some while now…” Rachel captioned a maternity photo Instagram gallery on August 10. “I’m very happy/nervous to finally announce that I’m having another baby!!!”
Rachel didn’t mention Scott in her announcement post, but she did reveal how he feels about the pregnancy. “These past few months have been full of some of the most life changing moments in my entire life but I wouldn’t change a thing for the world,” Rachel wrote. “Your daddy & I can’t wait to meet you!🥰”
Rachel concluded by attempting to head off any potential negativity. “Please be kind in the comments, it took a lot for me to post this. If you have something negative to say just keep it to yourself.”
I assume Rachel’s request for a lack of negativity applies to the birth announcement too.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com