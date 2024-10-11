TEEN MOM Chelsea’s ex Adam Lind arrested on DV charges EXCLUSIVE

Starcasm can exclusively reveal Teen Mom 2 dad Adam Lind was arrested last month in South Dakota and he is currently facing multiple domestic assault charges.

According to court records, Chelsea DeBoer’s ex Adam was booked on September 22 in Minnehaha County. He is currently facing three misdemeanor domestic violence charges:

Domestic Abuse Simple Assault

Attempt To Cause bodily Injury Domestic Abuse Simple Assault

Recklessly Causes Bodily Injury Domestic Abuse Simple Assault

Intentionally Cause Bodily Injury

The criminal complaint indicates Adam “did intentionally cause bodily injury” to the alleged victim, but it “did not result in serious bodily injury.”

Adam was released soon after his arrest. He is scheduled for a pretrial conference on November 4 and a trial on November 20.

Who Was The Victim Of Adam Lind’s Assault?

The alleged victim of Adam Lind’s assault is a 37-year-old Sioux Falls woman. Her address is the same as Adam’s, which is the house featured during Adam’s last appearances on Teen Mom 2.

The alleged assault victim is a habitual offender with an extensive criminal history. She was most recently convicted of a very serious drug possession charge last year.

The woman was serving a suspended sentence at the time of the alleged altercation with Adam. A motion to revoke her suspended sentence was filed last week.

A no contact order has been put in place between Adam and the alleged victim.

Adam Lind’s Arrest History

The Teen Mom franchise is rather infamous for the number of arrests of the show’s cast members over the years. However, no one can compare to Adam Lind — and it’s not even close.

Starcasm put together an arrest timeline for Adam more than a decade ago, and the article is longer than a CVS receipt.

Redditor u/GoldenState_Thriller compiled a list of arrests for Teen Mom cast members in 2021. “Adam has the most arrests by far,” the “Fast Facts” section reads. “If you add up Jenelle, Nathan, and David’s arrests it’s still lower than Adam’s.”

According to the reddit post (embedded below), Adam had been arrested roughly 42 TIMES by 2021.

We will continue to monitor Adam’s most recent case and share any major updates.

Our 2019 #TeenMomOG & #TeenMom2 mug shot compilation is popular on reddit today. It only includes the moms, dad, husbands & grandparents so that's why Kieffer's missing. It would be dominated by Adam Lind if SD made booking photos available. ARTICLE LINK: https://t.co/pSFqu21x1n pic.twitter.com/uGK7Yanaeb — Starcasm (@starcasm) March 16, 2023

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com









