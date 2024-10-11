| | |

TEEN MOM Chelsea’s ex Adam Lind arrested on DV charges EXCLUSIVE

ByAsa Hawks

Teen Mom 2 Chelsea DeBoer's ex Adam Lind arrested 2024

Starcasm can exclusively reveal Teen Mom 2 dad Adam Lind was arrested last month in South Dakota and he is currently facing multiple domestic assault charges.

According to court records, Chelsea DeBoer’s ex Adam was booked on September 22 in Minnehaha County. He is currently facing three misdemeanor domestic violence charges:

Domestic Abuse Simple Assault
Attempt To Cause bodily Injury

Domestic Abuse Simple Assault
Recklessly Causes Bodily Injury

Domestic Abuse Simple Assault
Intentionally Cause Bodily Injury

The criminal complaint indicates Adam “did intentionally cause bodily injury” to the alleged victim, but it “did not result in serious bodily injury.”

Adam was released soon after his arrest. He is scheduled for a pretrial conference on November 4 and a trial on November 20.

Who Was The Victim Of Adam Lind’s Assault?

The alleged victim of Adam Lind’s assault is a 37-year-old Sioux Falls woman. Her address is the same as Adam’s, which is the house featured during Adam’s last appearances on Teen Mom 2.

The alleged assault victim is a habitual offender with an extensive criminal history. She was most recently convicted of a very serious drug possession charge last year.

The woman was serving a suspended sentence at the time of the alleged altercation with Adam. A motion to revoke her suspended sentence was filed last week.

A no contact order has been put in place between Adam and the alleged victim.

Adam Lind’s Arrest History

The Teen Mom franchise is rather infamous for the number of arrests of the show’s cast members over the years. However, no one can compare to Adam Lind — and it’s not even close.

Starcasm put together an arrest timeline for Adam more than a decade ago, and the article is longer than a CVS receipt.

Redditor u/GoldenState_Thriller compiled a list of arrests for Teen Mom cast members in 2021. “Adam has the most arrests by far,” the “Fast Facts” section reads. “If you add up Jenelle, Nathan, and David’s arrests it’s still lower than Adam’s.”

According to the reddit post (embedded below), Adam had been arrested roughly 42 TIMES by 2021.

By the Numbers: Cast Arrests, Major Tickets, and Restraining Orders.
byu/GoldenState_Thriller inTeenMomOGandTeenMom2

We will continue to monitor Adam’s most recent case and share any major updates.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com


