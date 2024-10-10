90 DAY FIANCÉ Ingrid responds to claims Brian called her a prostitute

The 7th season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days has LOTS of on-screen drama, but the show is having a hard time keeping up with all the off-screen drama!

Weeks after it was revealed Season 7 star Brian Muñiz is currently married to a Brazilian woman (and he was married while filming with Ingrid), a redditor reportedly shared a brief video clip of Brian while driving for Uber in which he said some horrible things about Ingrid.

Reddit Video Of Brian Muñiz

A reddit user who lives in Brian’s hometown of Harvard, Illinois shared a very brief video clip on Reddit on Saturday. “I live in Harvard and I just met Brian,” the title of the post begins. “He was my Uber driver and man does he have a bone to pick with Ingrid.”

The video was deleted within an hour of being posted, in part because it included a receipt with the redditor’s home address. However, it is not difficult to piece together what Brian said during the ride from reactions posted by other redditors.

Below is a comment from u/Guessswhoooo21 after the video and original post were deleted:

Did anyone catch the video of [Brian] driving Uber last night for someone? Saying Ingrid is a wh*re, all her friends are hoes aka prostitutes, and her one kid is a johns kid and she’s embarrassed/ ashamed of the kid. Said he exposed soo much sh*t in this Uber ride home. The person played 2 sec video where he seemed higher than a giraffes pu**y haha then they deleted it… why who knows but supposedly they are not together and he’s back as An uber haha so if anyone’s in his home town haha uber that sh*t till you get him haha

Multiple reactions from redditors who saw the clip and read the OP’s comments prior to being deleted mention Ingrid being a sex worker. “[OP] did write out a bit in the comments section, including/mostly about Ingrid being an escort,” one redditor recalls. “At least one child of hers being the result of prostitution, & that one of her kids was neurodivergent & Ingrid seemed embarrassed by it.”

#BeforeThe90Days Brian was a drug dealer and the carjacker who shot him was sent by his ex-wife? His cocaine supplier ex-wife?! 👀 FULL STORY: https://t.co/d9MG576nt5 #90DayFiance #90DayFianceBeforeThe90Days — Starcasm (@starcasm) September 4, 2024

Ingrid Responds To Brian Uber Video

Multiple 90 Day Fiancé social media accounts recapped the Brian Muñiz Uber drama, including @MerryPants on Instagram and Moving Mad on YouTube.

Ingrid herself responded to @MerryPants’ Instagram post in the comments. Here are her translated comments:

I’m not a prostitute. I’m a single mother who gets up at 6:00 in the morning, gets her child ready for school, then I go to work. When I come back at 5:00 pm, I pick up my son from school. I’m a mother who plays a very good role as a mother and father of my children, and I’m proud to be who I am. 😉 I never killed, I never stole, never used drugs, never sold drugs. I never made promises to demons to give me wealth, which is different than God thinking I deserve riches that give me health honestly. Because I would die poor if I had to ally with the devil to have money.

All of the lies and negative things he says about me only go to show what kind of person he is, and not what kind of person I am. He who has a good heart plants well. Regardless of everything, I’ve never spoken evil of him and I won’t because I’m not a person who needs to poison others in order to do well in life.

This is a ridiculous example of how low people speak evil about others in order to make a lot of noise and be heard. Whoever wants to come to my city to find out if I work as a prostitute, just come. I guarantee everyone you talk to in the city who knows me will speak very well of me.

Thank you all, and it’s an honor to know that I have wonderful people by my side ☺️

It seems obvious that Brian and Ingrid are no longer together. To see how their relationship falls apart, be sure to tune in for new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airing Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC. Episodes are also available to stream on Discovery+ and Max.

