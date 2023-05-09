TEEN MOM Briana DeJesus’ ex Luis Hernandez arrest details

As Starcasm previously reported, Teen Mom star Briana DeJesus’s ex (and father of daughter Stella), Luis Hernandez, was arrested in Florida on Saturday for a new charge and two outstanding warrants. The new charge has since been officially filed in court and we have details on exactly what happened.
According to the police report, Luis was observed “travelling at a high rate of speed in an attempt to avoid being stopped by the traffic light” at the intersection of East 25th Street and Sanford Avenue in Sanford, Florida just before 3AM on Saturday.
The Sanford Airport Police Department officer who observed Luis traveling at the high speed conducted a u-turn and got behind Luis’s black Honda Accord to run his license plate. The check revealed that the registration had expired in August of 2020. “It was also discovered the registered owner’s driving privileges had been suspended…and possible active warrants existed for his arrest.”
When pulled over and asked to present his driver’s license, Luis admitted, “It’s suspended.” Luis was “placed under arrest for the above-mentioned offense [knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license] as well as the two Orange County warrants.”
As we previously reported, Luis had two warrants out for his arrest after failing to appear on charges of operating a motor vehicle with registration expired more than six months and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
Starcasm obtained traffic citations for Luis from August 14, 2022 and December 4, 2022. Both citations indicate that Luis’s plates expired in 2020.
According to online court records, there are no updates for Luis’s two pending cases in Orange County since his most recent arrest.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com