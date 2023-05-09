See Tinsley Mortimer’s return in Hulu socialite documentary Queenmaker The Making of an It Girl

The ultimate 2000’s it girl is returning to television in a Hulu documentary that was… well… made for her!
In Queenmaker: The Making of an It Girl, industry professionals describe the rise and fall of socialites around the turn of the century and leading the pack is none other than RHONY star Tinsley Mortimer.
Who is Tinsley Mortimer
Tinsley Mortimer, now 47, was a New York socialite in the early 2000’s. Around the time of Paris Hilton and Nicole Ritchie, Mortimer was a sought after name in the world of it-girls.
Mortimer has worked as a beauty assistant at Vogue and an event planner for Harrison & Shriftman, but possibly even more ironically she guest starred on two episodes of the original run of Gossip Girl as none other than herself.
It’s been said that Tinsley Mortimer was the ultimate New York City socialite, starring in her own reality tv series called High Society in 2010.
One thing I’m obsessed with about Tinsley is that she lives in hotels. It’s always been a dream of mine, truly. The amenities, the glamour, like a true gossip girl herself. #rhony pic.twitter.com/yM0o2gNbTU
— Reality By Ashley (@RealityByAshley) December 15, 2021
After the “scene” calmed down, Mortimer made her way back into the spotlight by starring on the Real Housewives of New York.
RHONY
Tinsley was featured on 4 seasons of the Real Housewives of New York, despite the fact that at the time, she wasn’t actually a housewife.
Divorced from husband Topper Mortimer in 2010, Tinsley never remarried – though she was briefly engaged to Coupon Cabin CEO Scott Kleuth. The ups and downs of their relationship were featured predominantly on RHONY.
Starring on seasons 9-12, the world got 75 amazing episodes featuring the beloved daughter of George and Dale Mercer.
Hulu’s Queenmaker
It’s been 3 years since Mortimer has been on tv, and the most exciting news has been released that the “it girl” will be returning to our screens very soon.
Out on May 17, Hulu is releasing a documentary called Queenmaker: The Making of an It Girl, and at the center of it is none other than the queen NYC socialite herself.
Tinsley Mortimer is featured heavily in the preview below, which promises to explain the fascination people had with girls like the Hilton sisters and their “frienemies” at the time.
The official description of the series released by Hulu states:
In the height of heiress-era NYC, an anonymous blogger infiltrated Manhattan’s elite, brings socialite celebrity to new heights. When the website creator was unmasked, the mastermind was not the one anybody expected.
Interestingly, the documentary is produced by Zackary Drucker, Emmy nominated producer for the docuseries This Is Me, and producer of the Amazon show Transparent.
Fans may remember Drucker from her guest appearances on I Am Cait, which documented Caitlyn Jenner’s transition in 2015.
