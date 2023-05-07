TEEN MOM Briana DeJesus’ ex Luis arrested

16 and Pregnant, Teen Mom 3, Teen Mom 2, Teen Mom: The Next Chapter and Teen Mom: Family Reunion star (😂) Briana DeJesus has another of her kids’ dads in legal trouble!
Briana’s ex (and Stella’s dad), Luis Hernandez, was arrested in Florida earlier today on multiple charges — including two warrants from January.
According to jail records, Luis was arrested by Sanford Airport Police on May 6. He is charged with driving on a suspended or revoked license. He is also charged with Failure To Appear from two outstanding warrants from Orange County.
Luis’s current custody status is listed as “bonded” and he has a court date for the new DWLSR charge on June 5.
Starcasm obtained copies of the warrants from Orange County. One of them states that Luis failed to appear for his arraignment stemming from a previous charge of driving with a suspended or revoked license. That warrant was issued on January 6 of this year.
The second warrant for Luis’s arrest was issued the same day stemming from Luis’s failure to appear for his arraignment on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with expired registration more than six months.
Starcasm also obtained copies of the original traffic citations issued to Luis. One was issued on August 14, 2022 at 6:18AM. The other was issued on December 4, 2022 at 4:05AM. Both citations indicate that Luis’s plates expired in 2020.
Court records also indicate Luis has multiple open cases regarding tolls. He might want to clear those up before his court date!
#TeenMom2 @_BrianaDejesus got revenge on Luis for cheating by filling his apartment with crickets! And more?! https://t.co/SuuF8NaZfO
🦗🦗😫🦗🦗 pic.twitter.com/oTIIOPSv6i
— Starcasm (@starcasm) September 6, 2017
