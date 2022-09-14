Teen Mom dad Bariki “Bar” Lockettsmith’s tour of the western United States via prison bus has come to an end. Ashley Jones’ husband has been extradited from Nevada to California where he is currently being held on $100,000 bond stemming from his previous charges for DUI and willful discharge of a firearm in a negligent manner.
In case you missed it, Bar was arrested in March of 2021 for the felony charge of willful discharge of a firearm in a negligent manner. The arrest was one day after Ashley announced her graduation from community college, and many have speculated that perhaps Bar shot off a celebratory round or two in honor of Ashley’s achievement.
Ashley recently moved to Henderson, Nevada to attend nursing school, according to her Teen Mom: The Next Chapter bio. It appears that Bar followed Ashley to Nevada and he somehow missed a court date back in California. Bar’s mom Shen offered up an explanation on Instagram, suggesting that her son’s arrest was just a big misunderstanding.
“So for the record my son had warrant he didn’t know he had. His lawyer did not call him,” Shen wrote. “He paid attorney to do a job,” she continued in the comments of her post. “So if he did not tell him what he needed to tell him, whose fault is that?”
Shen goes on to say that Bar’s arrest was not known to the media until shortly after producers were informed. “Producers hella funny,” Shen stated, “they dropped it quick soon as they were told!” She later argued that “producers leaked it because we all knew before them and we stayed silent.”
According to Merced County Jail records, Bar also has a DUI charge that is open. It’s unclear when he was initially charged with DUI.
Bar’s transfer to Merced County Jail was reported by u/lizardjustice on reddit. u/lizardjustice is an attorney who does a FANTASTIC job of offering legal insight into the numerous arrests and court cases involving the cast members from the Teen Mom franchise. If that is something that interests you, I highly recommend you follow the account!
Bariki Lockettmith’s arrest history
Bar is no stranger to being inside of a jail cell. In 2015, he was arrested and charged with meth possession, providing false information to a police officer, and trespassing. Bar pleaded not guilty to all three misdemeanor counts. Two of the counts — meth possession and providing false information to police — were dismissed in March of 2016, but Bar received a deferred judgment on the trespassing charge. He would eventually receive three years of probation.
Some time in late 2017-ish, Bar was arrested after an altercation with Ashley and her parents. The altercation and the resulting arrest were featured on Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant. The only additional info we have is from Bar’s mom Shen, who claims that Ashley’s mom, Pastor Tea, went after Bar with a taser! Here’s our tweet with a link:
#TeenMom #YoungAndPregnant Shen says Pastor Tea went after her son @BarikiSmithMTV with a taser the night he was arrested! Plus, Shen and Bar reignite their feud with much 🍵 being spilled: https://t.co/NARS1E8OfP pic.twitter.com/YfFUjPTELT
— Starcasm (@starcasm) May 5, 2018
In August of 2018, Bar was booked for domestic battery after an altercation with Ashley. The discord between the two didn’t end with Bar’s arrest as the two went back and forth on social media after Bar’s release.
“I didn’t put anyone in jail,” Ashley said in response to Shen’s claim that she was responsible for Bar’s arrest. “Maybe if you taught your kids to keep their hands to themselves more of them would have college degrees instead of criminal records. I found my courage today. And I thank the officers that came out and helped me.”
In January of 2020, Bar was booked on a series of charges, including assault, domestic battery, driving or taking a vehicle without owner’s consent, and child endangerment.
From our post about that arrest:
Despite the quantity and the seriousness of the charges, Shen says it was all Ashley’s fault. “She was drunk driving and they got into it,” Shen said of Ashley during a lengthy Facebook live stream. “She attacked him. He was scratched up — scratches all over his neck, everything.”
After they got into a scuffle, Shen says Bar tried to leave, but Ashley took his keys. “So he took her car,” Shen continues, “and when he got back, the police drew down on him and charged him with stealing her car.”
Bar also caught the two assault charges because of the alleged scuffle, and the child endangerment charge because Holly was reportedly present when it happened.
Bar is also no stranger to firearms either. In addition to posing for numerous photos toting guns, he was also shot in the arm when he was a teenager.
As mentioned in this article, Bar was arrested and charged with a felony count of willful discharge of a firearm in a negligent manner in March of 2021.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com