TEEN MOM 2 Jenelle Eason’s ex Courtland Rogers arrested for assault by strangulation

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Eason made her MTV return this week as she trashed her husband David Eason for not having a job on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. Unlike David, Jenelle’s exes don’t have access to her sweet, sweet OnlyFans money, and some of them are having a pretty rough time as a result.
Nathan Griffith revealed he was living in his car last month after leaving his “psycho” wife, Kieffer Delp was arrested for theft in Pennsylvania in June, Josh Miller was arrested for larceny in August, and now Jenelle’s ex-husband Courtland Rogers finds himself in Brunswick County jail yet again for felony assault.
According to Brunswick County Jail records, Courtland has been charged with assault by strangulation, which is a class F felony. He is being held on $500,000 bond.
Courtland was arrested on Tuesday, which is the same day he made a Facebook post alleging that his wife, Lindsey Rogers, was going to try to have him arrested for attempted murder. Here’s Courtland’s post:
My wife commited adultery on me recently and now she’s trying to say I tried to kill her so that I get arrested and go away for a long time ….I swear to God that I have PROOF AND ALL THE EVIDENCE I NEED TO PROVE SHES IS MAKING THIS UP… I AM SO DEPRESSED AND I NEED PRAYERS BECAUSE I DONT DESERVE THIS
On Sunday, Courtland posted: “I can’t do this. I’m sorry.” His wife Lindsey responded in the comments. “He’s ok yall. Life has been tough on us lately, but we both are getting ourselves on track for our children and us!” Courtland and Lindsey have two children together, four-year-old son Camryn and two-year-old son Kash.
The last time we checked in on Courtland was in January of 2020 when he was arrested for larceny and various drug charges. Since then, it appears that he has been booked at least three more times for various charges, including assault on a female in November of last year. Those are his four most recent mug shot photos above.
