Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Eason has been back in the news recently after she reportedly turned down MTV’s latest offers to return to the Teen Mom franchise. Jenelle’s rep spoke with People and provided some information about the relationship between the reality star and MTV, and he also confirmed that Jenelle currently “has a new dynamic series in development” with another network.
The People article got a series of responses from a very reliable Jenelle source debunking and clarifying what the rep told the magazine. That source also spilled the beans on roughly how much money Jenelle is making on OnlyFans!
The source for the response is @ustacouId (aka Roux) on Twitter. Roux has an impeccable record over the past five years or so of providing behind-the-scenes information about Jenelle that has all turned out to be true. Roux is right up there with The Ashley in terms of being able to get accurate — and very specific — Jenelle information. As a matter of fact, The Ashley responded to one of Roux’s tweets with three thumbs up emoji and “spot on.”
Roux’s initial responses came in the form of a numbered list. She then responded to tweets with additional information, including the tea on Jenelle’s OnlyFans income. I will break down the responses in numerical order with the corresponding interactions inserted where they belong. (Some of the wording has been cleaned up a bit.) I will also include some quotes from the People article that Roux is referencing.
ROUX: So many things to say about that joke of an article with People.
JENELLE’S REP: “Her marriage is stable. They are, I think in every way, pretty healthy right now as a family…There’s no toxicity. David [Eason] is being a good boy. He’s not doing or saying things he shouldn’t. He’s being a good husband, a good father.”
ROUX: 1. David is a POS and always will be. Treats her like sh*t and she allows it. They constantly fight over him refusing to get a job. If they struggle for money, he tells her to figure it out. He has not changed.
TWEET: So why does she even keep him around?? At this point she can afford to replace him lol. Real lawn/pool maintenance, nannies, somebody else to cook her up some squirrel slop.
ROUX: He says he’s not going anywhere and he’s entitled to half…which he is.
TWEET: I’d be like, “Here, take it all. I want nothing,” and file for divorce.
ROUX: She’s not that strong and has zero friends so zero support. Again, she chose all this, so…
JENELLE’S REP: “Even her relationship with her mother is good. They’re not clashing anymore, they’ve learned to accept each other’s personalities. A lot of maturing and growing has been happening in the last few years.”
ROUX: 2. Babs and her are not good. According to Babs she is humiliated by Jenelle’s OnlyFans and says Jace is embarrassed and gets picked on because of it.
JENELLE’S STATEMENT ABOUT NOT RETURNING TO TEEN MOM: “I ALONE decided to decline the terms within the agreement to pursue and further other career choices, based on the terms. It would have not aligned with my current opportunities. No hard feelings. I appreciate MTV and the producers for including me, [and] nothing but great vibes to the girls.”
JENELLE’S REP: “There may or may not be more discussions to this. As of right now, we’re definitely not doing the show. They need to come to us with a much better offer.”
ROUX: 3. MTV did contact her, but Jenelle mentioned David and MTV went back to ghosting her. So, no offer at all. They like to keep her hanging.
JENELLE’S REP: “She has a new dynamic series in development, keeping the concept under wraps for now.”
ROUX: 4. Jenelle created two LLCs. One is for (thank the haters for this) her OnlyFans because she’s bringing in the money. 2,000 subscribers at $20 each a month — do the math. The second LLC is for the idea she pitched to another network, and yes, the other network said OK, so it’s in the works.
ROUX: The LLCs are in her name for taxes so that Olivia can’t go after her income for David’s child support…again so David can continue to freeload. He has not changed, and with Jenelle’s Onlyfans income, he doesn’t have to.
TWEET: Being married doesn’t count as communal income?
ROUX: Not for child support.
ROUX: As long as he’s bringing in “some” income, they can’t count the spouse’s income.
TWEET: I just can’t believe she has that many subscribers after the absolute dumpster fire that was her first month on OF based on the daily play-by-play on reddit. She may say she has that many, but I can’t believe it’s true.
ROUX: She does…it’s absolutely true
TWEET: OnlyFans takes 20%, but she can also make extra in tips, DMs, etc… But still a pretty penny for pics in her crusty underwear. 😂
ROUX: The most requests are foot pics. That’s easy money baby.
TWEET: Goes to show how much we enjoy watching a train wreck. So sad about Jace though. He deserves so much better.
ROUX: He got dealt a bad deck because Babs ain’t much better to be honest.
TWEET: Did David quit OF because of the teeny weeny comments?!
ROUX: He quit because it was a joke to begin with. With Jenelle making this money he doesn’t have to do a thing.
