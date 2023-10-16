TEEN MOM 2 A guide to Kailyn Lowry’s baby dads; 5 children with 4 partners

Kailyn Lowry from MTV’s Teen Mom 2 just announced that she quietly welcomed baby number 5. This brings her baby dad count up to 4.
See the breakdown here…
Kailyn Lowry
Kailyn Lowry is known by fans as star of the MTV reality series Teen Mom 2. Teen Mom 2, which premiered in 2011, is a spin off of the popular original series Teen Mom, first airing in 2009.
Kailyn Rae Lowry was born on March 1, 1992 and is currently 31 years old. She is from Nazareth, Pennsylvania.
Lowry has 5 sons from 4 different men. One was her husband, Javi… a storyline depicted on her reality series.
Read more to find out about Kail’s kid’s fathers:
Kailyn Lowry’s Baby Dads
1st Baby Dad: Jo Rivera
Isaac Rivera, 13
Kailyn Lowry welcomed her first son, Isaac Elliot Rivera, 13, with her high school boyfriend Jo Rivera in 2008 when she was 17. The couple was featured on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant.
Even though they had a nasty custody battle, Kailyn speaks highly of Jo to this day:
Surprisingly enough, after everything we went through, Jo has been a really big support system for me, especially now that I work with his wife in the podcasting space.
Jo Rivera married Latina podcaster Vee Torres in 2018. Kail currently hosts a podcast with her, Baby Mamas No Drama.
2nd Baby Dad: Javi Marroquin
Lincoln Marroquin, 9
Kail and Javi Morriquin were legally married from 2012 to 2016. The pair tied the knot in September 2012 after Marroquin joined the U.S. Air Force.
Their tremulous relationship played out on Teen Mom 2, but despite it all they welcomed son Lincoln in 2013.
Javi now shares a son Eli, 4, with girlfriend Lauren Comeau, 31.
3rd Baby Dad: Chris Lopez
Lux Lopez, 6 and Creed Lopez, 3
Lowry and Lopez dated on and off from 2016 to 2020.
Kailyn calls Chris “by far (her) most tumultuous and toxic relationship,” as there was accusations of domestic violence between the two of them. According to Kail, Chris “choked (her) while holding our son.”
@theashleysrealityroundup
👀 #theashleysrealityroundup #theashley #teenmom #teenmom2 #kaillowry #chrislopez #realitytv #drama #viral #mtv #ariellegonzalez #podcast #dumbblondeodcast #bunniexo #greenscreen
Lopez admitted to these claims on TikTok but says that Lowry has “punched (him) in the face numerous times.”
4th Baby Dad: Elijah Scott
Rio Scott, 1 (no photo)
Kailyn Lowry announced in October 2023 that she had quietly welcomed her fifth child, son Rio, with Elijah Scott “late 2022.”
Kail Lowry confirming her 5th son with her 4th baby dad after months of speculation is CRAZY
— Brooke Coy (@bcoy96) October 13, 2023
The Teen Mom 2 star seems to be playing coy with this one, waiting to share his identity on social media.
Elijah and Kail started dating when he moved into her Delaware neighborhood. They’ve been linked since April 2022, implying that the couple got pregnant immediately after hooking up.
Elijah didn’t cry when I gave birth and that was really upsetting to me. I remember being upset … because Elijah is such a mellow, calm, cool and collected person. It takes a lot to bring him out of character. I’ve only seen him out of character one time.
Is Kail Lowry done having kids or do you think she'll go for baby number 6?
