SUMMER HOUSE See Paige DeSorbo as a bridesmaid with date Craig Conover

Over the weekend Summer House stars Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover attended a wedding. See the adorable photos and Paige as a part of the wedding party here…
Summer House/Southern Charm
Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo are stars of Southern Charm and Summer House on Bravo, respectively. The two are an it-couple, and have even shared the screen on the spin-off series Winter House.
Conover is an OG cast member of Southern Charm, starring on all 8 seasons with a 9th on its way. DeSorbo joined the cast of Summer House in its 3rd season and has dominated ever since.
Summer House season 7 is currently airing its reunion special, while the new season of Southern Charm is slated for a fall release date.
Craig and Paige
Paige and Craig have been official since October 2021, but were linked the summer before when they were spotted canoodling well before the two became a couple.
This is a Paige and Craig Getting Married and Living Happily Ever After and Having Beautiful Fashionable Babies Together Stan Account #winterhouse pic.twitter.com/aCWhZDeLKA
— Reality By Ashley (@RealityByAshley) December 20, 2021
Their cutest moments have been documented here, and since joining forces they have had a lot of fun… recently the pair attended Taylor Swift’s The Era’s Tour together in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Craige obsessed – and the fact that they love Taylor Swift is even better #summerhouse pic.twitter.com/fYtKkw7bIf
— Reality By Ashley (@RealityByAshley) May 27, 2023
The Charleston native and New York girl split their time between the two locations… and although they have no plans to marry (YET!) the couple has been going strong for nearly two years.
Paige DeSorbo bridesmaid
This past weekend the sizzling Bravo couple attended a wedding where all eyes were on bridesmaid Paige DeSorbo.
— Reality By Ashley (@RealityByAshley) June 4, 2023
— Reality By Ashley (@RealityByAshley) June 4, 2023
The bride and groom were their friends Katie Blakeman and Cam Smith, a gorgeous couple who both wore Ivory in a white tent adorned with pink and white flowers.
The Summer House star gave a rundown of the bridal party dresses chosen by the bride, which DeSorbo says that everyone enjoyed:
Dress was Jenny Yoon NYC style Nadia color whipped apricot all the bridesmaids loved their dresses!
While there Craig and Paige got some adorable snaps and appeared to be having the best time as each others dates. We can’t wait until the Conover/DeSorbo wedding. Fingers crossed it happens soon!
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com