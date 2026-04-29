SUMMER HOUSE West Wilson’s cousin Dakota Sweeney arrested for murdering their grandmother after arguing over chores

The cousin of Summer House star West Wilson is currently in jail in Missouri after he allegedly shot and killed their grandmother after arguing over chores.

28-year-old Dakota Sweeney was arrested by the Carrollton Missouri Police Department on Wednesday, April 22 after police were called to the scene of a shooting. Upon arrival, police found 75-year-old Gayle Wilson dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Dakota Sweeney was arrested and charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action.

From the criminal complaint:

On April 22, 2026, at approximately 2225 hours, Carroll County law enforcement officials were notified of a homicide at 103 West 14th Street, Carrollton, Missouri. Carroll County Deputy Snyder arrived at the residence a few minutes later where he located Victim #1 [Gayle Wilson] deceased inside the residence. Also present at the residence was Witness #1 [Gayle’s husband Roger Wilson] and Dakota A. Sweeney. After arriving on scene, Deputy Snyder was informed by Witness #1 that Sweeney shot Victim #1 with a handgun while Victim #1 was seated on a couch inside the residence. According to Witness #1, Sweeney had been seated on a separate couch next to Victim #1 for approximately 30 minutes and without warning shot Victim #1 in the head. According to Witness #1, earlier in the evening Sweeney and Victim #1 had been in a disagreement about Sweeney not assisting with chores around the residence. Witness #1 and Victim #1 were identified as the grandparents of Sweeney. At approximately 2229 hours, Deputy Snyder placed Sweeney into custody and located a holster on Sweeney’s person.

Dakota Sweeney was initially booked into the Caldwell County Jail and was present for his initial appearance on April 23 via video feed from the jail. He entered a not guilty plea. A bond hearing is scheduled for May 6.

Dakota Sweeney was transferred to the Randolph County Jail on April 28. He is currently still in custody there.

According to Gayle Wilson’s obituary, she had seven grandchildren, including West and Dakota.

“A memorial service to celebrate Gayle’s extraordinary life will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Carrollton, MO. Gayle’s family invites friends and loved ones to join in honoring her memory.”

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com