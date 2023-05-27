Madison LeCroy reviews swimwear featured on new season of Southern Charm

Madison LeCroy reviewed swimwear for Amazon Live and gave fans a sneak peak of one of the outfits she wears on the new season of Southern Charm.
Read more to see the fun styles for summer, and a hint at the energy she’ll be bringing to season 9…
Southern Charm
Fans of the hit Bravo reality series Southern Charm are gearing up for season 9 that has already filmed and will likely air fall 2023.
The show, which debuted in 2014, follows a crew of wealthy friends who live in Charleston, South Carolina. There has been two spin offs, Southern Charm: New Orleans and Southern Charm: Savanah, neither of which were as successful as the original.
The core cast that has been with the show since season 1 includes Craig Conover, Shep Rose, Patricia Altschul, and Whitney Sudler-Smith. There have also been many additions, most popular is Madison LeCroy – villain to some, “cool girl” to many.
Madison LeCroy
Madison LeCroy joined the cast of Southern Charm in season 6 as Austen Kroll‘s love interest. Though the two inevitably broke up, both are still on the show and will be featured on the new season.
LeCroy went on to marry Brett Randle in November 2022 in a gorgeous ceremony that included her son Hudson, whom she shares with ex-husband Josh Hughes.
The ultimate social media influencer, Madison is the new Chief Marketing Officer of Tipsy Spritzers alcoholic beverage brand. She also often does Amazon Live, interacting with fans while selling the cutest new outfits available.
Amazon Live Swimwear
During a recent Amazon Live, the Southern Charm star gave a rundown of all her favorite swimwear for summer, and fans of the reality show got quite a treat when she revealed that one of the styles she was promoting will be featured in season 9.
Opening the livestream in an adorable striped two piece, LeCroy revealed that she wore the triangle top version of the suit during filming. The one shoulder style she was featured in wouldn’t work for the star because she was trying to “avoid tan lines.”
Watch the video above for Madison-approved swimwear for the beach… the weather is finally getting nice enough to enjoy them!
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com