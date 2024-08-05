SUMMER HOUSE Who is Imrul Hassan? Rumored season 9 new cast member

Imrul Hassan, New York real estate broker, is rumored to be joining the cast of Bravo’s Summer House for its 9th season. See more about this hottie here…

Who is Imrul Hassan?

Imrul Hassan’s name first came up on Twitter when fans began asking about the hottie in the background of leaked photos from a currently filming Summer House season 9 event.

Oh it’s getting serious. Y’all can spot a new hottie from a mile away #SummerHouse https://t.co/aT5rE1vYFH pic.twitter.com/EA04QZF4nk — Reality By Ashley (@RealityByAshley) August 2, 2024

Once it was unveiled to be Imrul, we learned that he is a Manhattan real estate salesperson who works at Highline Residential.

Stop the guy behind her was the broker that showed my old apartment IM DEAAAADDDD his name is imrul and I thought he was so fake and annoying LMFAOOOOO https://t.co/2rzo44ZxQS — BROOKE (@hotgarbage42069) July 13, 2024

From his work bio:

Imrul Hassan is a seasoned real estate professional with a track record of three years dedicated to assisting buyers, sellers, renters, and landlords.

It looks like we have a fun sporty guy on our hands, who will likely blend in well with the old cast members as well as the newbies:

Beyond his real estate endeavors, Imrul is an avid basketball player, surfer, and globe-trotter, indulging his passions for sports and travel when he’s not assisting clients in finding their dream homes.

Summer House season 9

Hassan has been seen filming with the group, even popping up on Carl Radke’s Instagram. While we have no idea if he’s actually joining the cast of Summer House or just as a ‘friend of,’ one thing is true: Imrul Hassan is hot.

His Instagram is full of thirst traps from his many travel adventures.

He also appears to be a political guy, surprisingly left-leaning and anti-Trump as you can see by his retweets at https://x.com/ImrulNYC. Hassan vocally supports Black Lives Matter.

Summer House season 9 is currently filming. The entire cast of season 8 is set to return, including a pregnant Lindsay Hubbard. Hassan and a few other newbies are also rumored to join.

