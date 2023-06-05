Shocking Bling Empire death; RIP Anna Shay, age 62

Netflix Bling Empire star Anna Shay has died unexpectedly from a stroke. The reality star was 62 years old.
Bling Empire
Bling Empire was a Netflix reality series that began in 2021 and ran for 3 seasons. The show followed affluent members of the Asian community who resided in California.
The series inspired a spin-off, Bling Empire: New York, which took the concept to the East Coast while following cast member Dorothy Wang during her move from Beverly Hills. Wang was first featured on E!’s Rich Kids of Beverly Hills.
Both Bling Empire and Bling Empire: New York were unexpectedly cancelled by the streaming service, much to fans dismay.
Anna Shay
Anna Shay was the matriarch of Bling Empire, and many would say that the series was centered around her and how the younger castmates interacted with the superstar.
Anna Shay was a unique individual, worth an estimated $600M… inherited from her father, a billionaire who was the founder of Pacific Architects and Engineers — a global contractor for American defense services in the 1960’s.
Shay, 62, died from a stroke on June 5, 2023… shocking both fans of the reality series and her Bling Empire co-stars.
Her family shared this statement with news outlet USA Today:
It saddens our hearts to announce that Anna Shay, a loving mother, grandmother, charismatic star, and our brightest ray of sunshine, has passed away at the early age of 62 from a stroke. Anna taught us many life lessons on how not to take life too seriously and to enjoy the finer things. Her impact on our lives will be forever missed but never forgotten.
Stars of Bling react
Shay was the center of Bling Empire, and her coworkers are now posting their tributes while expressing disbelief in the loss.
Kelly Mi Li, who just recently had a baby, mentioned on her Instagram that Shay was “one of a kind.”
Guy Tang and Kim Lee both posted videos of the matriarch, with Tang saying that Shay will “be missed.”
Anna leaves behind one son, Kenny Kemp… aged 29.
