Streamer Clavicular Hospitalized After Suspected Overdose During Livestream, Weeks After Arrest

Braden Eric Peters, the controversial influencer known as Clavicular, was hospitalized after appearing to suffer a suspected overdose while livestreaming to his audience. The 20-year-old was broadcasting in real time when viewers began noticing erratic behavior and signs of distress, with concern quickly spreading in the chat as his condition appeared to worsen.

As the situation escalated, Peters became increasingly unresponsive on camera, prompting alarmed viewers to call for help. The stream captured the moments leading up to the apparent medical emergency, and emergency services were ultimately contacted. He was later transported to a hospital, where he received treatment. Authorities have not confirmed the exact cause or substances involved, and no official update on his condition has been released.

The incident quickly went viral, with clips circulating widely across social media and sparking renewed concern about the risks associated with his livestream content. Many viewers expressed shock at witnessing such a serious situation unfold live, while others questioned how the broadcast could continue during the emergency.

The hospitalization comes just weeks after Peters was arrested in Florida on a misdemeanor battery charge. According to authorities, he was accused of instigating a physical altercation between his girlfriend and another woman at a rental property near Kissimmee, with investigators alleging he encouraged the fight and later posted it online. He was taken into custody in Fort Lauderdale on an active warrant and later released after posting bond.