Chrissy Teigen has reportedly been dropped by major retailers who no longer carry her cookware line “Cravings” after she was outed by the now 26-year-old Courtney Stodden for bullying her for years when they were a teenager. Although Courtney Stodden says they forgive Chrissy, they maintain that Chrissy has never reached out to them privately to apologize.
Chrissy was recently exposed for her cruel behavior towards Courtney in a The Daily Beast article detailing the bullying Courtney Stodden went through in her formative years when they were allowed to marry 50-year-old Doug Hutchison at the age of 16. Not only were they abused in this relationship, but they were thrust into the public eye where they were bullied by a swarm of people including Chrissy Teigen, a grown celebrity who sent teenage Courtney DMs telling them to kill themselves. Anderson Cooper, Courtney Love, and Joy Behar are other adult celebrities who harrassed Courtney during this time.
However, it seems that Chrissy’s harassment of Courtney was the cruelest. “[Teigen] wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take ‘a dirt nap’ but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself,” Courtney said. “Things like, ‘I can’t wait for you to die.'”
Courtney has been speaking out about their experiences with Chrissy since late March. In a March 28, 2021 short video published via TMZ, Courtney called out Chrissy for hypocrisy. Chrissy had briefly left social media over negativity at this time, but she is now back.
“Seeing Chrissy Teigen leave Twitter over negativity and bullying was – I just couldn’t believe how hypocritical it was. Hypo-Chrissy Teigen. It was just so hypocritical of her. I think, for me, because I experienced so much harassment and bullying from her when I was just 16 years old, just 17 years old, just 18 years old. At a time when I needed help, like I was being abused.
She sent me multiple tweets. I chose that specific tweet because she was actually bullying me for getting kicked off of a social media platform, which, it’s ironic because she left social media complaining about bullying. She’s sent me so many different tweets, private DMs, up to a couple of years ago. It really affected me, and I think the bottom line is I never had the chance to forgive her. She’s never given me the chance to forgive her.
And, I guess, forgiveness, right, starts with ourselves. But, it’s so damaging when you have somebody like Chrissy Teigen bullying children. So I definitely think it’s time to speak out. I’m not going after her to bully her, and I don’t think it’s ok that people are bullying Chrissy but I also don’t think it’s ok to cry wolf either.”
Although Courtney says Chrissy has never privately reached out to them about this and even has her blocked on Twitter, in her public apology Chrissy claims that she has reached out to Courtney.
In the May 12 tweets, Chrissy expresses that she’s “mortified and sad,” “ashamed” and “embarrassed,” at who she used to be. “I was an insecure attention seeking troll,” she writes. Chrissy goes on to say “I’m sorry” directly to Courtney, and to her fans. She ends with a reference to the fact that this occurred 10 years ago in order to put a temporal distance between herself and her beavior. “I will forever work on being better than I was 10 years ago, 1 year ago, 6 months ago,”
Courtney says she forgives Chrissy, but still questions whether or not her apology was motivated by business consequences from brands backing away from her over this controversy. “I accept her apology and forgive her. But the truth remains the same,” Courtney said on an Instagram post that showed Chrissy has her blocked on Twitter. “I have never heard from her or her camp in private. In fact, she blocked me on Twitter. All of me wants to believe this is a sincere apology, but it feels like a public attempt to save her partnerships with Target and other brands who are realizing her ‘wokeness’ is a broken record.”
Target has reportedly not carried Chrissy Teigen’s “Cravings” line since December. The line has disappeared from Macy’s website this week, and Page Six reports that Bloomingdales backed out of a deal with the line at the last minute. They were reportedly only hours away from making a deal when they decided to back off.
Courtney recently tweeted out that they’s offering love and support to everyone. People have opened up to them about loved ones they’ve lost due to bullying and they’re taking some time to themselves to process everything that’s happened.
I want to send love to everyone. I’ve seen so many of you open up to me in DM about your loved ones taking their life due to bullying. It’s unbearable. My heart is with you. I love you and the support is overwhelming. I need a little time to process everything. You mean the world
— Courtney Stodden (@CourtneyStodden)
May 17, 2021