Farrah Abraham hair stylist feud recap, including Tyler and Catelynn threats

Former Teen Mom Farrah Abraham is no stranger to being a horrible customer — as evidenced by her infamous one-star Yelp reviews.

In her latest confrontation with the service industry, Farrah got into a very public feud on social media with a Fort Worth, Texas hair stylist named Marseya “Slay” McAnally.

(Slay’s Instagram account is @hairbyfknslay — you might feel motivated to go leave her a supportive comment or two after reading this post.)

Starcasm has put together a full recap of all the drama for you below, which should get you all caught up until the time this article is published.

FARRAH ABRAHAM AND HAIRSTYLIST SLAY FEUD RECAP

Farrah Abraham reached out to hair stylist Marseya “Slay” McAnally about doing her and daughter Sophia Abraham’s hair for Sophia’s prom just 5 days before the event.

According to Slay, Farrah and Sophia arrived for their appointment two hours late, and Farrah’s hair was extremely matted. Here is a teaser clip shared by Slay before she revealed it was Farrah she was working with:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HBFS† | Fort Worth Blonde Specialist (@hairbyfknslay)

I believe everyone — including Farrah — would agree that her hair was in rough shape.

Prior to the appointment, Farrah reached out to Slay about purchasing clip ins. Slay purchased clip ins locally for $169.99. (This is important later.)

Slay and Farrah agree to a deal in which Slay would not charge Farrah in exchange for promoting her business by tagging Slay in photos and videos posted to social media.

It takes Slay more than 12 hours to do Farrah’s hair, and the session finished up around midnight. Another stylist named Cecilia Winter (@a.chemicalromance on Instagram) did Sophia’s hair.

FARRAH AND SLAY HAVE A FALLING OUT

Farrah and Sophia left quickly after their session was over. Slay contacted Farrah to let her know how great the experience was, and also to ask Farrah to send her the money for the clip ins. The conversation continued in a group chat with other stylists. Slay remained positive, but continued to press Farrah about a reimbursement for the clip ins.

Farrah did eventually send Slay $170, which didn’t include tax.

Farrah and Sophia shared photos from Sophia’s prom on social media and tagged everyone except Slay. It’s unclear if the clip in reimbursement was the reason for the initial snub.

Slay shared the following text message exchange between her and Farrah:

SLAY: You sent me a message saying see group for timing. Not sure what you mean about timing but I’ll tag you in reels that I make as well and have you share them on your stories throughout the day 🖤 with this being a collab and marketing for my business I appreciate you taking the initiative for the roll out after the 12 hour hair sesh 😮‍💨 it was a lot but we slayedddd that ladieeeess Cici Winter Kelsey Dorsett 🤏🏻 thank y’all for all your hard work 💞 I’ll make sure to tag yall in my posts as well to make sure all work is recognized 💞 feel free to post on your profiles as well. I appreciate yall waiting until Monday even though you didn’t have to 🖤

FARRAH: The agreement was for Monday as said (people did need to wait-) don’t know why your saying different or messaging me to post and tag when your aware (no micromanagement needed) – & great – slay what is your point on reminding anyone on the hours ? Were we not there? Because we were .

Reminder communication and professionalism – as I communicated all prior and no one needs reminders or they will ask.

A marketing collab has a day and time as myself who does more beyond just posting for this.

No one else reminds of the mountains they move to accomplish this collab but we all did. ( it goes without saying) which I’ve said my gratitude for but know what hair / makeup collabs take it is not a short time but hours. Please refrain from acting like only 12 hours put you out- if so then don’t do it ( perspective )) vou didn’t not drive over 8 hours. Example Etc – be kind, be patient and know you are working with someone who is the best – if you feel otherwise then you can dig that ditch outside of repeatedly doing it in group and being rude for no reason. I have no time for drama and only time to support other women lifting each other up & hope to see alignment as that’s the only reason I did this marketing collaborations of this sort. (( I’ve done many yearly – I do not need off remarks))

Please do not push or message reminding me what marketing is, I hope your awareness improves with your communications to improve business as I shared I have my masters in digital marketing – respectfully I’m going to focus on my posts and following through on what I said with integrity- have a blessed week and great working with you all.

Along with screen caps of the exchange above, Slay wrote on an Instagram post: “Tell me why this message caused @farrahabraham to crash tf out.”

FARRAH ESCALATES THE FEUD WITH XL WORD SALAD

Farrah took to her Instagram stories to respond to Slay’s post claiming Farrah crashed out. Farrah used an extremely thin column of text that is incredibly hard to read, but we’ve transcribed it for you.

When a jealous fake mom runs her mouth & thinks I even need to grace her with responding back. ((THE JOKE OF THE SAME OLD NEGATIVITY- 🥱 IM BORED & hair dressers need to take their mental health seriously & stop playing victim when she messages you first manipulating celebs for clout- It’s sad when mentally ill people sabotage their own business from running their disrespectful mouths- harrassing a celebrity collab & the celeb was to kind to a jealous hater- enjoy posting my pictures cause your needy. Janelle Evans already showed you the example. I NO LONGER RESPOND WHILE YOU THROW ADULT TANTRUMS ONLINE- ABOUT ME ALL DAY- I have real work to do. playing victim on a collab you don’t get paid for- but I sent you money 💰 & was kind but you could not- so thanks for posting up about me to get clout & thank you for telling ppl to go hate on my pages- get mental help for negative stimulus. The victim card is pathetic and don’t go into celeb dms manipulating them, your a wacko and can not do hair. Free coloring IS NOTHING. Poor you party 🥳- you’re a horrible human & horrible mom. Stop harassing me you’re mentally ill. Happy you did not do my daughter’s hair & happy I met 2 other amazing moms who enjoyed working with us- I could add to your 1 stars 🌟 online – apparently they’re all true your behavior is disgusting. Tell your man to stop buying $$$$ on my 18+ up online platforms. TAKE SOME Notes. learn to read & listen to the assignment. “GO SMOKE YOUR WEED JANELLE WITH YOUR BOYFRIEND KIEFFAHHH” No one wants your smoke BYE ✌️ CLOUT CHASING WACKO KEEP POSTING MY KINDNESS TO YOUR PAGES – IT PAINTS THE RIGHT PICTURE THAT YOUR CLEARLY MENTALLY DERANGED & ARE DIEING FOR ATTENTION – THE WRONG KIND, THAT NO ONE SHOULD TALK TO. SAD AND PATHETIC.

Farrah also left this Instagram comment:

The only person who crashed out was the trashy hair dresser & I sent the loser money – collabs are free and she deserves every 1 star she has for being in celebrity DM’s manipulating – what a fraud clout chaser. Enjoy the attention- there will never be another day – WACKO. KEEP POSTING MY PICTURES- YOU SUCK AT HAIR & NEED NEGATIVE POOR ME “victim” attention. Can’t be kind to mentally ill users.

TYLER BALTIERRA RESPONDS TO SLAY’S POSTS

Slay shared a series of Instagram posts highlighting her negative experience with Farrah. “If Farrah Abraham asks you to do her hair – DONT DO IT,” Slay captioned a video of Farrah. “I PROMISE ITS NOT WORTH IT. FARRAHABRAHAM left without paying and blocked me before the collab she agreed to do. She’s posting pictures and not giving credit like she agreed to do.”

One of Farrah’s former Teen Mom co-stars responded to Slay’s posts in the comments.

“I’m really sorry that this happened to you,” Tyler Baltierra wrote. “You entrusted your time, money & resources to someone with privilege & was counting on them to honor that. I’m proud of you for speaking up, especially knowing that you’re in a more vulnerable position than she is. That takes courage & it doesn’t go unnoticed. I hope at least some of the stress is alleviated now & you’re able to do something special with you & your beautiful family. It’s only up from here, I promise! 🫡🫶🙌”

It was later revealed that Tyler sent Slay money to help cover the time she spent on Farrah’s hair.

FARRAH ABRAHAM RESPONDS TO TYLER BALTIERRA

Farrah was made aware of Tyler’s comment, and she REALLY escalated things. In her stories Farrah claims to have called CPS on Tyler and his wife, Catelynn Baltierra.

Farrah even seems to threaten to fly to Tyler and Catelynn’s house, and she uses three gun emoji. Here are two of Farrah’s story posts in their original form:



Slay was a bit freaked out by Farrah’s threats toward the Baltierras. “Woah. I am so sorry. I am so sorry to anyone tangled up in this mess 😭 wtf,” she wrote in an Instagram post about Farrah’s threat. “I’m speechless and I can’t control what she does but this was never my intention…I’m so freaking sorry guys.”

Elle Bee reached out to Tyler and he shared this statement about Farrah’s posts:

I’d happily give CPS a tour of my home, no problem! But to threaten to come to my “crackhead street” & shoot me, while simultaneously saying that I am the one with a mental illness, is about as hypocritical as it gets. It may even be worse to try & weaponize a service meant to protect children, just because of some personal vendetta towards another person. But what makes it completely abhorrent, is when that vendetta is simply because someone wanted to pay off a debt that they refused to take responsibility for & pay themselves. I’ve said it before & l’lI say it again, when it comes to “public figures”, I think they have a profound responsibility to graciously go above & beyond when it comes to dealing with any service provider. Because they should always be aware & humble enough to recognize their privilege in these types of situations & deals. They should always honor & uplift the ones who may not share their privilege & they should absolutely never abuse it. This is more than just a simple “bad deal” This about human decency. This is about justice for the inequities between unchecked privilege & hardworking, kind people who just want what’s owed to them. I think It’s more than just a simple “lack of understanding or miscommunication” She could’ve easily fixed this & made it right, but instead she doubled down with her superiority complex & hurt people in the process. To care about Farrah’s opinion of me, I would first need to value her beliefs, morals or ethics & none of those things that she possesses seem worthy of valuing in my opinion. I simply just wanted to help the person she wronged, that was my only goal & that’s all matters to me. I hope Farrah can learn to be kinder & practice more humility in the future.

FARRAH ABRAHAM SENDS SLAY A CEASE AND DESIST

Slay received a cease and desist email from KN Productions Media Group on behalf of Farrah Abraham. Slay shared screen caps of the email in its entirety on Instagram:

ELLE BEE LIVE VIDEO WITH SLAY

In the midst of all the drama, Slay appeared on a live stream with Elle Bee. In the one-hour-plus stream, Slay talked in detail about her experience working with Farrah — and her criticisms go well beyond a lack of promotion.

Here is the full stream:

In the end, it seems Farrah’s efforts to snub Slay have had the Streisand effect. The feud is getting covered extensively on multiple social media platforms with 100% support for Slay. She really did a fantastic job with Farrah’s hair, and I’m guessing she will be getting more than a few customers based on those results.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com