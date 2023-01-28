THE DUGGARS Josiah and Lauren rent home; plan to build on Jim Bob’s property

19 Kids and Counting star Josiah Duggar and his wife Lauren Swanson completely stepped out of the spotlight once the allegations against his brother Josh became public.
Little is known about what this couple has been up to, but reports from The US Sun say that the duo has rented a home in Arkansas and are soon planning to become neighbors with Duggar Patriarch Jim Bob.
Josiah and Lauren
Josiah Duggar began courting Lauren Swanson in 2018.
Because 19 Kids and Counting was still on the air at the time, Josiah and Lauren’s wedding was a big feature on the series. In a ceremony full of gorgeous white flowers, the two were wed in June 2018 after a 4 month engagement.
Before leaving Instagram the two shared many posts on their account @SiandLaurenDuggar, including several photos of their child. After suffering a miscarriage, their daughter Bella Milagro was born on November 8, 2019.
As of today, the Instagram account has been wiped, leaving zero trace of any of their prior posts.
Josiah and Lauren rent a home
According to The US Sun, the couple have recently rented a home in Rogers, Arkansas for approximately $1,450 a month.
The 1.820 square foot home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
Rogers is a 20+ minute drive to Tontitown where the Duggar’s “big house” resides. However, speculation has it that the couple will be moving a lot closer to Josiah Duggar’s parents soon.
Josiah Duggar purchases land from Jim Bob
In November of 2022, Jim Bob transferred 5.92 acres of vacant land from the family estate over to Josiah Duggar.
The property is adjacent to the Duggar’s parents “big house” where the family has resided since 2006.
Looks as though Josiah and his secretive wife Lauren wont have the autonomy they have now for very much longer.
It is expected that the couple will build on the Duggar property, which explains why they are currently only renting.
