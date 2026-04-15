Lisa Hochstein’s criminal charges explained

Lisa Hochstein, who appears on The Real Housewives of Miami, is facing criminal charges in Florida. She is accused of illegally intercepting private communications involving her ex-husband, Lenny Hochstein. The charges are related to incidents that reportedly happened during their difficult divorce.

Court records show that Hochstein and her then-boyfriend, Jody Glidden, each face one count of intercepting wire, oral, or electronic communications, which is a third-degree felony in Florida. Prosecutors say that between March 12 and March 31, 2023, they unlawfully intercepted or tried to intercept conversations involving Lenny Hochstein and others.

Glidden was arrested in April 2026 and later released. Reports say a warrant has been issued for Lisa Hochstein, but she has not been arrested. Authorities have not shared full details about the evidence behind the charges.

These allegations are similar to earlier claims from the divorce, when Lenny Hochstein said his ex-wife put a listening device in his car, which she has denied. Lawyers for Hochstein and Glidden say this case is part of the ongoing divorce dispute and should be handled in civil court, not as a criminal case.

Lisa and Lenny finalized their divorce in 2024 after a long and very public legal fight.

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