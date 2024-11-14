SOUTHERN CHARM Where is Ashley Jacobs now? Thomas Ravenel’s ex is a mom of two!

Ashley Jacobs caused shock waves on the Bravo reality series Southern Charm when she started dating Thomas Ravenel and went head to head with his baby mama Kathryn Dennis. Where is Ashley Jacobs now? It appears her life is a lot less tumultuous… Ashley is a happily married mom of two!

Keep scrolling to see photos of her adorable family and read what she has to say about her traumatizing time on Southern Charm…

Ashley Jacobs Southern Charm

Ashley Jacobs (now Ashley Jacobs Appel) was possibly the most dramatic addition to Bravo’s hit Southern Charm when she joined the cast in 2017 as Thomas Ravanel’s girlfriend. Coming in hot, Jacob’s started many feuds with Ravanel’s baby mama, fan-favorite Kathryn Dennis, infamously calling her “nothing but an egg donor” and accusing her of never seeing her kids.

Jacobs, 39, appeared for two seasons (5 & 6), dating Thomas for just over 12 months but the experience is one she told PEOPLE was the ‘worst year of her life.’

It was dark, and it was really lonely and, yeah, I was really lonely. I lost a lot of weight. I wasn’t taking care of myself mentally … I suffered from depression, situational depression.

Where is Ashley Jacobs now?

The former reality star regrets not being able to have a redemption arc because her life now is completely different than her days on Southern Charm. Marrying Mike Appel in 2021, Ashley Jacobs Appel has just become the mother to a second son.

The couple is already parents to son Grayson Maxwell, 3. Jacobs is also working on their living quarters saying that ‘aside from pregnancy’ she and Mike are also ‘remodeling our new home,’ adding, ‘life is pretty hectic at the moment.’

It is great that she has the support of her husband as Ashley hasn’t appeared to have received any well wishes from her former cast members. She is not followed by Kathryn or Thomas.

According to his social media, Ashley’s hubby Mike Appel is an entrepreneur with the following companies: @nnovatestudios @relatedgarments @malibupoke @playlistyoga @irisaudiotech

You can follow Ashley on Instagram for more @ ashleyhjacobs.



Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley@gmail.com









