Love During Lockup Season 5 cast photos, bios and trailer

WE tv has just released photos and bios for the six couples featured on Love During Lockup Season 5, which is set to premiere Friday, December 13 at 8/7c!

In addition to the cast information, WE tv also released an extended preview trailer with all of the couples.

KATE AND HUNTER

(Scottsdale, Arizona)

Prison was the last place yoga instructor Kate ever expected to find love. That all changed when she reconnected with bad boy hunk Hunter, who is serving time for aggravated DUI. Kate reveals in the trailer that she signed Hunter up for a prison dating website in hopes that he could find himself some sugar mamas. Her plan may have backfired.

“While Hunter claims to be fully committed to Kate, she may not be aware of just how far his interactions with others could go,” the couple’s official bio blurb from WE tv reads. “His true loyalties come into question as unexpected twists unfold, challenging everything Kate thought she knew.”

TIA AND ROB

(Bayshore, New York)

Single mom Tia has worked hard to build a stable life, but love had always eluded her—until she met inmate Rob. The couple makes plans for Rob’s imminent release, and Kate is shocked when he reveals he wants strippers at his homecoming party. As their reunion draws near, Tia must confront her feelings about Rob’s choices and what they mean for their future.

SAVANNAH AND BRADLY

(Richmond, Virginia)

27-year-old Savannah has a history with drug abuse. She’s currently “California sober,” but will she be able to remain on the straight and narrow while dating her former weed dealer, Bradly? Plus, Savannah will have to deal with the issues Bradley’s family has with her.

“Bradly’s sister, Alissa, is Savannah’s closest friend, but has a strained relationship with her brother and tells Savannah none of Bradly’s family likes her and that he’s only using her,” reads WE tv’s bio blurb. “Will Savannah take this information into consideration or let it all ride on Bradly?”

MJ AND WILLIE

(San Francisco, California)

MJ and Willie reconnected after both divorced their exes. Despite knowing each other for years, due in part to their shared Tongan heritage, the two never dated on the outside.

The couple’s relationship hits a major snag after MJ hooks up with her ex-husband. “Now, she is going back to her hometown where her ex still resides. Will MJ’s love for Willie outweigh her love for her ex?”

SAM AND KRYSTAL

(Frankston, Texas)

Divorced EMT Sam made the move from Washington state to Texas to be closer to “puppet master” Krystal. Sam proved his love by marrying Krystal, despite the fact that her release date is seven years away.

In a very unlikely turn, it seems Sam might succumb to a completely different kind of seven-year itch — with Krystal’s grandmother Rita! “Sam and Rita have a close relationship, and Sam is often at Rita’s house fixing something or just providing company,” WE tv reveals. “However, Rita may be taking her role too seriously when she begins to become jealous of Sam and Krystal’s relationship.”

JAKEEMA AND DONNY

(Dayton, Ohio)

Jakeema is no stranger to dating inmates. Or perhaps it would be better to say that Jakeema’s alter ego “Honey” is no stranger to dating inmates!

Jakeema struck up a conversation with inmate Conny, but later had second thoughts. Donny managed to win her back, and Jakeema fully committed to the relationship — which included moving with her kids from Texas to Ohio to be closer to Donny.

It’s clear that Donny has broken the law in the past, but Jakeema is concerned that he has not stopped his criminal ways despite being behind bars.

“Donny often sends Jakeema money from prison and Jakeema has never questioned where this money is coming from… Her biggest worry is that Donny is pushing drugs on the inside. With this concern, is she ready to confess to her family that she is dating an inmate?”

Love During Lockup returns Friday, December 13, 2024 at 8/7c on WE tv!

