SOUTHERN CHARM Kathryn Dennis DUI meltdown dashcam footage

Kathryn Dennis, previously the star of reality series Southern Charm, was arrested on May 20 for driving under the influence. New dashcam footage reveals her very tragic meltdown, including pleading with officers not to send her dog to the animal shelter.
Dennis also accuses a male police officer of touching her inappropriately.
Kathryn Dennis previously starred on the Bravo reality series Southern Charm. Dennis is an OG of the show which followed her tumultuous relationship with Thomas Ravenel, the father of her children Kensie and Saint.
Unfortunately Dennis has been dealing with a lot of legal and personal issues lately and now she is finding herself in another bad situation. The mother of two, who currently doesn’t have custody of her children due to alleged drug issues, has just been arrested for a DUI.
Kathryn was arrested May 20 on 1 charge of driving under the influence following a 3 vehicle collision near the intersection of U.S. Highway 52 and Stephanie Drive in South Carolina.
Southern Charm star legal troubles
Fans are rooting for Dennis, but may remember that this is not her first altercation with the law. In October 2023 the reality star was charged with a hit-and-run when she was in the line to pick up her children from school. Starcasm reported on the incident.
TMZ is now providing the dashcam footage from Dennis’ most recent police altercation. The first video taken by cops the night of Kathryn Dennis arrest shows her failing the side of the road sobriety test. In a second video, you see her tragic meltdown.
Dennis accuses a male officer of touching her inappropriately and screams for him to keep his hands off her. She then realizes that her dog was in the car with her and immediately becomes concerned for his safety.
After begging the officers to let her have her dog, they tell her that he will be going to the animal shelter, sending Kathryn on even more of a spiral which is when she then threatened to sue them.
Southern Charm will return for a new season, but Dennis is not a part of it. Kathryn hasn’t been a feature on the show since being fired in 2023.
