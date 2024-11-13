SUMMER HOUSE Samantha Feher announces health and wellness podcast ‘Caps Lock’

ByAshley Marie

Influencer Samantha Feher has announced a new podcast following a quick 1-season stint on Bravo’s hit reality series Summer House. Keep reading for what we know about Sam’s new project CAPS LOCK.

Sam Feher

Samantha Feher is a New York content creator who appeared on season 7 of Bravo’s Summer House. Though only on for a brief time, her inclusion created waves when she dated fellow costar Kory Keefer. The two were an it-couple for over a year until breaking up in January 2024.

SUMMER HOUSE Sam Feher and Kory Keefer's sexiest Instagram moments

Feher, 27, also starred on the currently on pause Winter House and runs the Feher Agency which coordinates influencer sourcing and provides counseling on brand strategy. Her next move is a podcast, cheerfully announced on 11/11.

CAPS LOCK is a health and wellness podcast debuting on December 1st, 2024 on all platforms. In an AMA on her social media for the upcoming pod, Feher describes her content as being designed to ‘help you live bigger, better, louder and longer.’ Some early topics include being ‘sober curious’ and ‘seed oils 101.’

Why the name CAPS LOCK? Sam says it’s because she’s so excited about her recent health journey that it feels like texting your friends in all caps. The podcast promises to be 30 min – 1 hour in length and drop weekly, 8AM EST Sunday morning, a time Feher believes people use to ‘reset.’

While she immediately makes it clear that she will NOT be talking about Summer House, Winter House or any Bravo tea Feher does reveal an entire episode about ‘dealing with f-boys.’ (Kory shade?)

Samantha also wont be inviting her friends on the show as she wants to focus on entrepreneurs and ‘manifestation experts.’

CAPS LOCK is already gaining some criticism as fans flood the influencer’s DM’s discouraging her from contributing ‘another’ stereotypical podcast. One user even said: no please not everyone needs a podcast

Hateful comments aren’t slowing the Summer House alum down, as each episode will also be on video so she can share her podcast content even MORE places 😉

