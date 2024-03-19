SOUTHERN CHARM Who is Molly O’Connell?

March 19, 2024 Southern Charm

Molly O’Connell is allegedly joining the cast of Southern Charm season 10. Who is she and what is her connection to Charleston and Reality TV?

Turns out this isn’t O’Connell’s first rodeo (do you recognize her from ANTM?) and it wont even be her first time on Southern Charm!

Southern Charm cast shakeup

Southern Charm season 1o already has social media buzzing! Even though we don’t know anything official about the cast changes, reports are saying that Rod Razavi, Leva Bonaparte and Olivia Flowers are out.

 

Flowers is focusing on her new relationship with Alex Williams while it’s likely that Leva wants to focus on her own successful series Southern Hospitality. While we can only speculate (this means JT is IN!?), rumors are flying that model and Reality TV star Molly O’Connell will be joining the gang in Charleston.

Who is Molly O’Connell?

Molly O’Connell is no stranger to the spotlight. Born January 16, 1988, the 36 year old is a gorgeous tall blonde so Austen Kroll better stay away! Just reading her Instagram bio gives you a peek into some of her accomplishments:

Model • Musician • Menace • Made in SC✈️
@antmvh1 16, @projectrunway 18

Yes, that’s right, O’Connell was the runner up during America’s Next Top Model cycle 16 and also had a spot on Project Runway. While it didn’t make her short-list, Molly has also been on two other Bravo series. Here is a photo from Molly’s Below Deck appearance, with the other Madison from Southern Charm (Simon):

And O’Connell the first time she was on Southern Charm in the background of season 6 when it was speculated that she was dating producer Whitney Sudler-Smith

Posts from the southerncharm
community on Reddit

This photo of the Charleston born native at Patricia Altschul‘s party feeds the rumor, and shows off her killer harp playing skills…

O’Connell seems to be very well connected, following most of the cast of Southern Hospitality (Joe Bradley, G-Lilly, etc…) and JT, Craig, Kathryn, Shep and more from Southern Charm.

We can’t wait to see more of Molly if the rumors are true! Southern Charm season 10 is filming soon.

Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com



web analytics


EDIT We had to add an amazing comment received after posting this article:

Related Posts

About The Author

Ashley Marie