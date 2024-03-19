SOUTHERN CHARM Who is Molly O’Connell?

Molly O’Connell is allegedly joining the cast of Southern Charm season 10. Who is she and what is her connection to Charleston and Reality TV?
Turns out this isn’t O’Connell’s first rodeo (do you recognize her from ANTM?) and it wont even be her first time on Southern Charm!
Southern Charm cast shakeup
Southern Charm season 1o already has social media buzzing! Even though we don’t know anything official about the cast changes, reports are saying that Rod Razavi, Leva Bonaparte and Olivia Flowers are out.
Y’all are missing a major point. “Leva, Olivia, and Rod are out” = this little guy is defintely back for more #SouthernCharm pic.twitter.com/OVDS7926jW
— Reality By Ashley (@RealityByAshley) March 17, 2024
Flowers is focusing on her new relationship with Alex Williams while it’s likely that Leva wants to focus on her own successful series Southern Hospitality. While we can only speculate (this means JT is IN!?), rumors are flying that model and Reality TV star Molly O’Connell will be joining the gang in Charleston.
The word on the street is that my all time favorite ANTM alumni Molly is joining #southerncharm and I can’t tell you how excited i am if it’s true!
She gave no fcks on ANTM and I’m sure she’ll bring the fire on SoCharm pic.twitter.com/V69QqHyVro
— MarTEAnis With Eddy (@MarTEAnisEddy) March 15, 2024
Who is Molly O’Connell?
Molly O’Connell is no stranger to the spotlight. Born January 16, 1988, the 36 year old is a gorgeous tall blonde so Austen Kroll better stay away! Just reading her Instagram bio gives you a peek into some of her accomplishments:
Model • Musician • Menace • Made in SC✈️
@antmvh1 16, @projectrunway 18
Yes, that’s right, O’Connell was the runner up during America’s Next Top Model cycle 16 and also had a spot on Project Runway. While it didn’t make her short-list, Molly has also been on two other Bravo series. Here is a photo from Molly’s Below Deck appearance, with the other Madison from Southern Charm (Simon):
And O’Connell the first time she was on Southern Charm in the background of season 6 when it was speculated that she was dating producer Whitney Sudler-Smith.
Molly from ANTM, who was a charter guest last season on Below Deck was also at the party on Southern Charm S6Ep14 😯
— Candiace’s Cry Face (@realitysubtweet) November 6, 2020
This photo of the Charleston born native at Patricia Altschul‘s party feeds the rumor, and shows off her killer harp playing skills…
O’Connell seems to be very well connected, following most of the cast of Southern Hospitality (Joe Bradley, G-Lilly, etc…) and JT, Craig, Kathryn, Shep and more from Southern Charm.
We can’t wait to see more of Molly if the rumors are true! Southern Charm season 10 is filming soon.
EDIT We had to add an amazing comment received after posting this article:
She was a guest on Below Deck a few years ago. I’ll never forget what Tyra did to her with the makeover 😩 pic.twitter.com/cZZpyeyBTg
— Jill (@jazam02) March 19, 2024