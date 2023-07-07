SISTER WIVES Christine Brown’s fiancé David Woolley shares new personal info

Christine Brown from TLC’s Sister Wives has been engaged to David Woolley for months and he is just now giving fans a glimpse into his life.
Read his apology to fans for withholding info, and get all the new details here on his 8 kids and 20 year marriage…
Christine Brown engaged
Christine Brown found her “soulmate” David Woolley shortly after her spiritual divorce from Kody. The couple moved lightening speed, getting engaged just 4 short months after meeting.
The pair have had a blast together, travelling across the United States, participating in a formal gala for the MLM Plexus, and even hanging out with fellow Sister Wives star Janelle Brown.
Not much was known about Woolley when he was first introduced to fans, but now it looks like he is clearing the air on his history and his intentions with Christine.
Even though her son Paedon has vowed never to be close with David, the rest of her family, as well as his, seem to be super supportive of the relationship.
David Woolley tells all
David Woolley has been a mystery for most of the time since his engagement to Christine. We knew that his wife died by suicide, but he is now giving more details about their relationship and why it came to that startling end.
On Instagram today, Woolley shared the following post… apologizing to fans for not “(letting) people know who I am yet.”
@david_woolley Hello! Im sorry I have not let people know who I am yet. I have 8 kids. 6 are married 2 are single! I have 10 grandchildren. I also have kids and grandkids in California that are my extended family but I consider my own! Half of my kids do not want to be in the spot light, so I’m respecting their wishes and you won’t see their faces on here. I was married to their mother for 20 years when depression got a hold of her. So I have been a single dad for 11 years. Yes I dated since then, but never went anywhere. I have been doing drywall since 1980 and own my company for the last 20 years. I wish I could show all of my family because I’m very proud of all my kids. So this a little bit about me, I’m glad to be here! And I’m really excited to be with Christine the future is really bright!! #mysoulmate #christinebrown #myqueen #christineanddavid
